Here are the latest weather-related closings for Friday, Jan. 17:

The Perry Public Library and the McCreary Community Building will now close at NOON on Friday, Jan. 17 due to the weather conditions.

The Perry Public Library will also be closed on Saturday, Jan. 18 because of the weather.

Woodward-Granger Schools will be closed on Friday, Jan. 17. No evening activities.

Saint Patrick School will be closed all day Friday, Jan. 17 due to inclement weather.

Due to inclement weather DMACC VanKirk Academy will cancel classes Friday. Perry Community Schools will be closed Friday, Jan. 17. No evening activities. No activities will held on Saturday, Jan. 18.