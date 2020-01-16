Raymond Daniels #82309, age 71, died Jan. 15 at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution (TSCI). His sentence started on June 1, 2015. Daniels was serving a 30- to 50-year sentence out of Cass County for the sexual assault of a child.

The cause of death has yet to be determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.