Martin Luther King Jr. Day is not a City of Perry holiday. All city offices, the Perry Public Library and the McCreary Community Building will be open. There will be no change to garbage routes during the week of Jan. 20-24.

However, the Perry City Council meeting scheduled for Monday, Jan. 20, 2020 will be held at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020.

Please call City Hall at 515-465-2481 if you have any questions.