Thursday, January 16

Ericson Public Library welcomes children of all ages to Storytime on Thursday, January 16 at 10 a.m. downstairs in the Children’s Department with Mr. Z. Stories, songs, fingerplays, and a craft will feature cowboys and cowgirls.

Storytime @ EPL

Thursday, January 16⋅10:00 – 11:00am

Ericson Public Library, 702 Greene St, Boone

Diabetes Support Group

Thursday, January 16⋅4:00 – 5:00pm

Boone County Hospital, 1015 Union St, Boone

“Meal Planning for One”

Salvation Army Bible Study & Discipleship

Thursday, January 16⋅6:00 – 7:00pm

Salvation Army, 503 Benton St, Boone

Friends of the Ledges Monthly Meeting

Thursday, January 16⋅6:30 – 7:30pm

Monthly on the third Thursday

Ledges Park Office

The location may change depending on the weather.

For more information, email friendsoftheledges@gmail.com or go to facebook.com/friendsoftheledges

Friday, January 17

Chicken & Noodles

Friday, January 17 5:30pm to 8:30pm

VFW Post 817 Auxiliary, Boone, IA

Join us for the annual Chicken and Noodles dinner complete with mashed potatoes, green beans, dinner roll, and dessert bar for $8. Public Welcome.

Saturday, January 18

Coffee with a Cop

Saturday, January 18⋅7:00 – 8:00am

Boone Police Department Lobby

Please join the Boone PD for Coffee with a Cop. A national program that allows citizens and officers to meet and visit in a casual setting over coffee. No agenda or speeches, just informal conversation with your police officers. Come and go.

Coffee with a Councilman

Saturday, January 18⋅9:00 – 10:00am

Van Hemert’s Dutch Oven Bakery - Boone, IA, 605 Story St, Boone

Special Guest will be Boone City Councilmember Terry Moorman. Currently Chair of the City Rec Center Committee created to gather data community and provide viable options to the public since the closure of the Boone YMCA.

As always, free donuts provided and all are welcome to join in on our civil community discussions, ask other City questions or provide new ideas!

Snowshoeing

Saturday, January 18⋅1:00 – 3:00pm

Iowa Arboretum, 1875 Peach Ave, Madrid

Boone county naturalist Katie Healy will be here to teach participants how to snowshoe before hitting the trails. Afterward, regroup in the hughes education building for a cup of hot cocoa. If there’s no snow, join us instead for a winter hike along the same route. Call or email Katie Healy, boone county naturalist, to register and to reserve your snowshoes in advance 515.230.3285 or KHEALY@BOONECOUNTY.IOWA.GOV

Ryan Carlson Family Benefit & Fun Run

11am-11pm

Haman Auction Services, 642 Yankee Ave, Stratford, IA 50249

Team Iowa Snowmobiler’s will be holding a benefit for Ryan’s family on Saturday, January 18th at the Haman Auction building in Stratford. Fun run will be organized with a benefit to follow that evening. Live & silent auction items, food & entertainment will be provided. Anyone willing to donate, help out with the fun run or evening activities, please let David Eide, Kelsey Anne, Coyce Carlson, Colton Osmundson and/or Travis Westrum know.

Sunday, January 19

Salvation Army Worship Schedule

9:00am – 12:00pm

Salvation Army, 503 Benton St, Boone

9:00 am - Prayer Meeting

9:30 am - Connections Cafe

10:00 am - Sunday School

11:00 am - Worship Service

Monday, January 20

Rescue Readers

Monday, January 20⋅3:30 – 5:30pm

Boone Area Humane Society, 226 W 16th St, Boone

The Boone Area Humane Society will be having a Rescue Readers at the shelter on January 20th from 3:30 to 5:30. Every child that comes in to read to a cat will get a free new book.

Salvation Army Women’s Ministries

Monday, January 20⋅4:00 – 5:00pm

Salvation Army, 503 Benton St, Boone

Library Board of Trustees

Monday, January 20⋅5:15 – 5:45pm

Teens National Day of Service

Monday, January 20, 4 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Teens, grades 6 -12, are invited on Monday, January 20 from 4 - 5 p.m. to participate in the Teens National Day of Service Project at Ericson Public Library. Learn to make easy, economical laundry soap that will then be donated to IMPACT of Boone. Discuss various local organizations that have volunteer opportunities. This program will be held in the first floor Teen Zone.

Genealogy Workshop

Monday, January 20, 6 p.m.

Stop into Ericson Public Library on Monday, January 20 for Genealogy Workshop at 6 p.m. This informal, drop-in genealogical research program allows utilization of Ancestry.com Library Edition to investigate ancestors and family trees. This program meets in the first floor Fireplace Room, and laptop computers are available at the main desk. The library would like to offer this as an afternoon program in the future. Please stop at the main desk to indicate a preference of day and time.

Tuesday, January 21

Free Blood Pressure Checks

Tuesday, January 21⋅8:00am – 12:00pm

Boone County Hospital, 1015 Union St, Boone

The Free Blood Pressure Checks that have been offered in the past on Fridays in the Specialty Clinic at Boone County Hospital have been switched to Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Stop by on Tuesday mornings to have your blood pressure checked.

Educating and Empowering U

Tuesday, January 21⋅12:00 – 1:00pm

Boone County Hospital, 1015 Union St, Boone

“How to Work Through and Prevent Back and Sciatic Pain” by Jake Stotts.

Learn simple daily activities to decrease and manage your back pain and centralize and eliminate your sciatic pain. Complimentary lunch served

To register, 433-8470 or sbehn@bchmail.org

Salvation Army SHOUT! Music School

Tuesday, January 21⋅5:30 – 6:30pm

Salvation Army, 503 Benton St, Boone

Free Clinic of Boone County

Tuesday, January 21⋅6:00 – 8:00pm

First United Methodist Church, 703 Arden Street

Knit Night

Tuesday, January 21⋅6:00 – 7:00pm

Ericson Public Library, 702 Greene St, Boone

Ericson Public Library offers Knit Night at 6:00 p.m. every Tuesday evening for knitters, crocheters, and needlecrafters of all skill levels to share items being worked on and to help others. Never knitted? The library can help with that by providing free yarn and needles to get started. This program meets in the Fireplace Room on the first floor, and feel free to stop at the main desk and let them know if interested in a program for beginning knitters or crocheters.

Monthly Pilots Meeting

Tuesday, January 21⋅6:00 – 7:00pm

Farnham Aviation Services, 424 County Hwy R 27, Boone

Ericson Public Library welcomes all ages for a family evening program of stories, songs, and a craft featuring owls with a naturalist from Boone County Conservation. This program will be held on Tuesday, January 21 at 6:30 p.m. in the Children’s Department.

Join Cindy Delp, Iowa DOT, at Ericson Public Library on Tuesday, January 21 at 6:30 p.m. to learn what documents are needed to obtain a star on a drivers license prior to October 1, 2020. This star will be required at that time in order to fly or enter federal facilities requiring an ID. This program will be held in the second floor Meeting Room.

Ericson Public Library Book Discussion Group will meet Tuesday, January 21 at 7 p.m. to review The Boys in the Boat by Daniel James Brown. The February book, Me Before You, by Jojo Moyes will be available that evening. This program will meet in the northeast corner of the second floor fiction reading area.

Wednesday, January 22

Board of Supervisors Meeting

Wednesday, January 22⋅8:30am – 4:30pm

Public Safety Committee Meeting

Wednesday, January 22⋅5:00 – 6:00pm

City Hall, Boone

Salvation Army Youth Supper Club

Wednesday, January 22⋅5:00 – 5:30pm

Weekly on Wednesday

Salvation Army, 503 Benton St, Boone

Salvation Army Youth Character Building

Wednesday, January 22⋅5:30 – 6:00pm

Salvation Army, 503 Benton St, Boone

Ericson Public Library will no longer be open on Wednesday evenings until 8 p.m. and posted hours resumed on January 2. On Wednesday evenings the library closes at 6 p.m.

Celebrate National Library Shelfie Day on Wednesday, January 22 at Ericson Public Library. Post a selfie or photo from within the library with a favorite book, play space, study area, or library shelf. Post the “shelfie” with the hashtags #libraryshelfieday and/or #ericsonpubliclibraryshelfie. Have some fun and show some creative poses.

Ericson Public Library invites children of all ages to Storytime on Wednesday, January 22 at 10 a.m. downstairs in the Children’s Department with Mr. Z. Stories, songs, fingerplays, and a craft will feature fruits and vegetables.

The Anime/Manga Group will meet on Wednesday, January 22 at 3:45 p.m. in the second-floor Meeting Room of the Ericson Public Library. All tweens and teens are invited to watch an anime series with Ronda, eat ramen, and chat about plans for 2020.

NASA@My Library returns to Ericson Public Library on Wednesday, January 22 from 4 - 5 p.m. downstairs in the Children’s Department with Mr. Z. This program for 3rd - 5th graders will explore new space backpacks provided by NASA and test out new virtual reality using Oculus Go. Snacks will be provided.

Thursday, January 23

Thursday, January 23, 2020

The Boone County Hospital Board of Trustees will hold their regular Finance Committee meeting at 7:00 a.m. in the Hospital Boardroom.

Thursday, January 23, 2020

The Boone County Hospital Board of Trustees will meet at 7:30 a.m. in the Hospital Boardroom.