DONNELLSON — The Iowa Cattlemen’s Association is hosting a Cow/Calf Forum from 5 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday at the Lee County Fairgrounds Youth Learning Center, 1100 N. Main St., Donnellson.

Topics include cow nutrition and calf performance, a market outlook, and an Iowa Cattlemen’s Association and Iowa Beef Council update. Speakers are associate professors Allison Meyer of the University of Missouri and Lee Schulz of Iowa State University.

The event includes dinner and a trade show break.

Producers can register by calling (515) 296-2266 or email kate@iacattlemen. Walk-ins are welcome.

•••

FORT MADISON — Bronson Helt has joined Joshua Denning & Associates, 701 Avenue G, Fort Madison, a private wealth advisory practice of Ameriprise Financial Services, Inc.

“Bronson’s passion for helping clients address their financial concerns and delivering personalized investment, retirement and estate planning makes him a wonderful addition to our team.” said Joshua Denning, the firm’s owner.

“I am thrilled to join Joshua Denning & Associates because of their strong, positive reputation in the community and the way they provide exemplary service to clients,” said Helt.

Helt has eight years of experience with Ameriprise Financial in the financial services industry. He is a graduate of Iowa State University with a degree in finance.

•••

MACOMB, Ill. — The Western Illinois University School of Agriculture will celebrate its 100th anniversary, and the annual, student-run Ag Mech Ag Expo will celebrate its 50th anniversary in 2020, highlighted by a dinner and ceremony Saturday, Feb. 8 in the University Union Heritage Room.

A social hour will begin at 5 p.m., followed by dinner at 6 p.m. Admission for dinner is a free-will donation. School of Agriculture Alumnus Cliff Becker '82 will serve as the emcee.

Becker is the senior vice president for the Farm Journal. Several distinguished alumni will be honored at the event, which coincides with the end of the first day of this year's Ag Expo in Western Hall.

To register for the anniversary celebration dinner, visit facebook.com/events/501232984076816/ or email Jana Knupp at JM-Knupp@wiu.edu.