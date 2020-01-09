Troy Dennis, 55, of Boone won a $100,000 winning lottery ticket four months after purchasing his mother a winning lottery ticket from the same gas station.

Dennis bought what was the eighth and final prize in the “Cash In” scratch game From L & M Gas & Grocery in town Friday morning.

“It was like any other day,” said Dennis. “I just went into the same gas station I go into every day to get my coffee and scratchers.

Which if you recall, back in early a woman by the name of Terry Dennis also won $100,000 at L & M.

That’s Dennis’ mother.

Dennis goes into the same gas station every day to get his coffee and scratchers before heading to work as a carpenter.

He has been doing carpentry work for more than 25 years and told the Boone News-Republican that he had been working on his mother’s home for four years and in 2017 he gave her the keys.

His mother didn’t have to pay a dime for it, he paid for all of it out-of-pocket as he was working.

“And you’ll never believe this,” said Dennis with a chuckle. “When she got her winnings, she gave them over to me to thank me for all the work I did.”

Yes, you heard it right. Dennis was given his mother’s winnings and gets to keep his own.

Dennis told the Boone News-Republican that with the money he got from the scratchers, he plans to do what he spent more than 25 years doing.

He wants to build affordable housing, here in Boone.