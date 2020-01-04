MOUNT PLEASANT — Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang toured southeast Iowa Saturday, beginning in Perry and continuing through Oskaloosa, Ottumwa, Mount Pleasant and Wapello before ending at The Washington in Burlington.

In Ottumwa, Yang went bowling. A network cameraman caught the candidate throwing a gutterball and swearing.

"He does that a lot," the cameraman said.

In Mount Pleasant, Sarah Goff, who just moved there from Burlington, was, like a number of onlookers, curious to see what Yang is all about.

"He's one of the remaining candidates I know least about," Goff said.

Jeff Fager, Henry County Democratic chairman, introduced Evelyn Yang to start the affair.

"We now live in an era when spouses are no longer the cute little woman who stands in the back," Fager said.

"Andrew is, in fact, a pretty normal person," Evelyn told the audience of about 100. "I'm his best character witness."

She pointed out that President Barrack Obama named her husband a champion of change in 2012 and a presidential ambassador of global entrepreneurship in 2015.

The soft-spoken woman easily held the crowd's attention.

"He's someone you can bet on in high-pressure situations," she said. "His humor and humility are transformative."

Yang entered to enthusiastic applause.

"I know you were thinking: Evelyn Yang for 2020," he quipped to acknowledge his spouse.

Yang covered a number of topics, beginning with the dominance of online giants Amazon, Facebook and Google.

"How many have noticed stores closing here?" he asked. "How many know why? Amazon."

He asked the crowd how much tax Amazon pays and was answered with a loud chorus of, "None!"

Yang also talked about McDonald's plans to automate franchises.

"How many know a truck driver here in Iowa? My friends in California are working on automating trucks," he said, referring to a truckload of butter that recently shipped cross-country with no driver. “Why butter? I have no idea."

Yang referred to President Donald Trump as a "narcissistic reality TV star" and called the people of Iowa "the most powerful people in America today," explaining each Iowan is worth 1,000 Californians. In other words, the 100 in attendance equaled 2.5 football stadiums filled with Californians.

The topic of Yang's proposed $1,000 per person was, of course, a key topic.

"It's not my idea and it isn't new," he said, and pointed out Thomas Paine and Martin Luther King Jr. championed similar ideas.

He paused and a baby gurgled in the back of the room; the crowd chuckled like a gameshow laugh track.

Yang, like many successful politicians, has the timing of a standup comic and likened the recent TV debates to a high school play.

"If you take our tiny share of every Amazon sale, every Google ... you can easily afford $1,000," he said.

He pointed out his wife has spent several years at home with their autistic son, then asked how much that was worth in economic dollars.

"None!" the crowd shouted back.

"We have been brainwashed to think economic value and human value are the same thing," he said. "They are not."

Yang wound up his presentation with a brief and mild fundraising pitch before his closing.

"I'm running for president because I'm a parent and a patriot," he said. "You wanna join me?"

Enthusiastic cheers.

"The opposite of Donald Trump is an Asian man who likes MATH," he concluded.

As in Make America Think Harder.

"It's your job to take this country, not left, not right, but forward," Yang said.

During the subsequent Q&A, one woman said she was a veteran and asked Yang's thoughts about the importance of our military.

"First of all, thank you for your service," he said, and later added, "Seventy-eight percent of Americans want nothing to do with a war in Iran."

He pointed out that the Constitution says war is an act of Congress, not a solo decision by the chief executive, then thanked the woman once again for her service.

"I'm a little surprised," Fager said. "I wasn't sure there'd be this much interest. When I talked to people about Yang, they were intrigued."

Meanwhile, Evelyn stood to the side, smiling, listening, supporting her husband.

Then it was on to a burger feed at Shaggy’s Gourmet Burgers in Wapello, where the candidate flipped burgers for those who came to see him, before ending the day at the Blue Shop — Yang's Burlington headquarters — and The Washington.