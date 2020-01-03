12/02/2019 0906 Boone Police investigated a report of a Fraud in the 500 block of Story Street. The investigation continues.

12/03/2019 1503 Boone Police investigated a report of Theft in the 900 block of 12th. The investigation continues.

12/03/2019 1900 Boone Police investigated a report of Harassment 1st degree-Threaten To Commit Forcible Felony. The investigation continues.

12/03/2019 1925 Boone Police investigated a report of Possession Of Controlled Substance in the 1500 block of South Linn Street, The investigation continues.

12/03/2019 2130 Boone Police investigated a report of Domestic Abuse Assault in the 1000 block of Monona Street. The investigation continues.

12/05/2019 0836 Boone Police investigated a report of Burglary in the 1400 block of 12th Street.

12/06/2019 0803 Boone Police investigated a report of an Assault in the 1600 block of 1st Street. The investigation continues.

12/06/2019 0910 Boone Police investigated a report of Criminal Mischief in the 300 block of Benton Street. The investigation continues.

12/06/2019 1010 Boone Police investigated a report of a Theft in the 1800 block of Boone Street. The investigation continues.

12/07/2019 2006 Boone Police investigated a report of a Theft in the 1000 block of Parkway Drive. The investigation continues.

12/08/2019 1448 Boone Police investigated a report of a Theft in the 1500 block of S.E. Marshall Street. The investigation continues.

12/09/2019 1415 Boone Police investigated a report of Theft in the 1900 block of Lakewood Drive. The investigation continues.

12/10/2019 0950 Boone Police investigated a report of Theft in the 1000 block of Story Street.

12/17/2019 1900 Boone Police investigated a report of Harboring A Runaway Against Wishes Of Parent in the 1600 block of Nebraska Street. The investigation continues.

12/18/2019 0928 Boone Police investigated a Criminal Mischief in the 1500 block of 5th Street. This incident is under investigation.

12/18/2019 1208 Boone Police investigated a Harassment in the 1100 block of Parkway Dr. This incident is under investigation.

12/18/2019 1301 Boone Police investigated a Theft in the 1300 block of S. Story Street. This incident is under investigation.

12/18/2019 1401 Boone Police investigated a burglary to a motor vehicle in the 1500 block of SE. Marshall Street. This incident is under investigation.

12/20/2019 0849 Boone Police investigated a report Trespass in the 300 block of 2nd Street. The investigation continues.

12/20/2019 0955 Boone Police investigated a report of a vehicle Burglary in the 400 block of West Mamie Eisenhower Avenue. The investigation continues.

12/20/2019 1505 Boone Police assisted the Floyd County Iowa Sheriff”s Office by taking Nathan Douglas Jacobson, age 21 of Boone into custody in the 1100 block of 8th Street. Jacobson was held at the Boone County Jail for Floyd County.

12/21/2019 0943 Boone Police investigated a report of a vehicle stolen in the 200 block of 7th Street. The investigation continues.

12/22/2019 1325 Boone Police investigated a report of a Theft in the 500 block of South Boone Street. The investigation continues.

12/24/2019 1716 Boone Police investigated the theft of Christmas lights in the 300 block of 17th Street. The investigation continues.

12/25/2019 1227 Boone Police investigated a Theft in the 1100 block of 8th Street. The investigation continues.

Boone Sheriff’s Department

12-2-2019

6:41am Deputy Gustafson responded to a deer vs vehicle accident. The driver was Dakota McIntyre,23 of Boone.

11:30am Sgt Wingate responded to Highway 30 by UC School to remove tire tread from the roadway.

12-3-2019 9:29pm Deputy Benjamin conducted a traffic stop within the 600 blk of T Ave. The driver, Susan Hollenkamp, 41 of Boone, was cited for speed.

12-5-2019 5:45am Deputy Gustafson responded to the Dallas County /Boone County Line and transported Joshua Leber,30 of Perry, to the Boone County jail for a Boone County warrant.

7:54am Deputy Ruter responded to P-70 near Don Williams for a deer vs two-vehicle accident. The drivers were Paige Anderson, 26 of Fort Dodge and Kelly Schrum,36 of Boone.

9:12am Deputy Pontius responded to the Fareway parking lot located at 2300 Industrial Rd for a vehicle vs semi accident. The drivers were Bryce Teff, 26 of Calmar and Dennis Hawthorne,64 of Grimes.

9:47pm Deputy Benjamin conducted a traffic stop within the 2000 blk of Highway 169. The driver, Sara Guzman,58 of Perry, was cited for speed.

10:38pm Deputy Twigg conducted a traffic stop within the 1100 blk of 325th St. The driver, Jaimie Embrey,25 of Perry, was cited for invalid registration and disobeying a stop sign.

12-6-2019

7:46am Deputy Ruter conducted a traffic stop within the 600 blk of Highway 17. The driver, Jaden Moore,19 of Gilbert, was cited for speed.

3:30pm Transport Officer Mitchell transported Seth Weesner, 28 of Ogden, from the Polk County jail to the Boone County jail on a Boone County warrant.

8:22pm Deputy Benjamin conducted a traffic stop at Highway 17 and 330th. The driver, Catherine Decker,230 of Dubuque, was cited for speed.

12-7-2019

12:34 Deputy Quinn conducted a traffic stop within the 200 blk of Highway 17 and cited the driver, Jeanne Fitzgibbon,60 of Ankeny, for speed.

2:46pm Deputy Quinn responded to the 1100 blk of J Ave for a complaint of someone damaging several gates and standing corn with a vehicle.

12-9-2019

6:19am Deputy Twigg responded to the 1600 blk of R-18 for a deer vs vehicle accident. The driver was Annette Adams, 55 of Boone.

6:37am Deputy Naeve responded to Highway 210 and 333rd St for a deer vs vehicle accident. The driver was Christopher Walde,36 of Madrid.

11:35pm Deputy Gustafson conducted a traffic stop within the 2000 blk of Highway 169. The driver, Jesse Alderman,30 of Boone, was cited for speed.

12-10-2019

4:41am Deputy Gustafson conducted a traffic stop within the 900 blk of Y Ave and cited the driver, Matthew Sievert,24 of Nebraska, for speed.

11:06am Deputy Naeve arrested Dakotah Kreutzer,23 of Boone on a Boone PD warrant.

5:11pm Deputy Quinn responded to E26 and 198th for a deer vs vehicle accident. The driver was Carol Steinberg,61 of Boone.

6:24pm Deputy Twigg responded to a vehicle in the ditch at Highway 210 and 325th. Amber Gibbons, 41 of Woodward, was arrested for Operating while intoxicated 2nd offense, Failure to maintain control, Leaving the scene of an accident and no drivers license.

8:42pm Deputy Gustafson conducted a traffic stop within the 1800 blk of Highway 17 and cited Tyler Murphy,25 of Boone for speed.

12-11-2019

6:56am Deputy Pontius responded to 325th and M Ave for a single-vehicle accident. The vehicle, driven by James Schuessler, 41 of Fort Madison, struck fencing, a corner post, and a phone junction box. Unknown damages at this time.

2:30pm Sheriff Elsberry and Deputy Pontius responded to a garbage truck rollover within the 600 blk of V Ave. The driver was Mauricio Ortiz Nieves, 50 of Huxley. BCH, Boone Fire and ISP were also on the scene. No injuries.

12-16-2019

6:13am Deputy King stopped a vehicle within the 1400 blk of Highway 17. The driver, Jarvis Melton,38 of Boone, was cited for speed.

9:11am Deputy Ruter stopped a vehicle within the 2000 blk of 190th. The driver, Nicholas Peasley,20 of Boone, was cited for speed.

12-17-2019

5:29am Deputy King stopped a vehicle within the 200 blk of L Ave. The driver, Jennell Holmes, 57 of Boone, was cited for speed.

11:24am Chief Deputy Hoffman transported Jessica Peterson,36 of Ogden from the Greene County jail to the Boone County jail on a Boone County warrant.

1:17pm Dispatch received a complaint of the trains blocking Quartz Ave for over 90 minutes.

6:32pm Deputy Quinn stopped a vehicle on Highway 30 at X Ave. The driver, Lisa Pinkerton,51 of Grinnell was cited for speed.

7:25pm Deputy Twigg stopped a vehicle within the 700 blk of 270th. The driver, Mary Thompson of Perry, was cited for speed.

12-18-2019

8:04pm Deputy Twigg transported David Carlson,42 of Boone from Ames to the Boone County jail on a Boone County warrant for Failure to appear.

12-19-2019

3:37am Deputy Gustafson responded to United Community School for a security alarm. A Staff member of the school also responded. All o.k.

12-19-19

9:38am Dispatch received a complaint that Key LN crossing is blocked by a train.

6:01pm Deputy Twigg stopped a vehicle at Highway 17 and 190th. The driver, Josh Allen,54 of Ames, was cited for speed.

9:31pm Deputy Gustafson stopped a vehicle within the 100 blk of Highway 30. The drive, Dean Rogers,73 of Scranton, was cited for Unsafe approach.

12-20-2019

2:42am Deputy Gustafson stopped a vehicle within the 1600 blk of Highway 169. The driver, Patricia Brammer,56 of Boone, was cited for speed.

6:13am Deputy Gustafson stopped a vehicle at E57 and Peach Ave. The driver, Dakota Belling,21 of Granger, was cited for speed.

9:46am Dispatch received a complaint of a train blocking Highway 17 for over thirty minutes and traffic is backing up.

12:54pm Deputy Pontius and Detective Godzicki responded to assist Boone Fire and Ambulance with a single vehicle accident rollover at Kale and 155th. The driver was Whitney Phipps,30 of Boone.

7:13pm Deputy Benjamin responded to 210th and T Ave. for a two vehicle accident. The drivers were Marissa Williams,18 of Eagle Grove and Wilma Westrum,83 of Stratford.

12-21-2019

00:22am Deputy Gustafson arrested Chelsea Moore, 25 of Boone on a Boone County warrant.

2:50am Deputy Benjamin stopped a vehicle within the 1100 blk of L Ave. The driver, Edgar Rivas, 23 of Colorado, was cited for driving under suspension.

3:15am Deputy Benjamin stopped a vehicle within the 400 blk of Highway 30 and cited the driver, Anthony Paulson of Ames, for speed.

4:47pm Deputies Pontius and Benjamin responded to Highway 30 and L Ave for a two vehicle accident. The drivers were Stephanie Drees, 34 of Leon and Cindy Cummings, 59 of Pilot Mound. Drees was cited for Failure to stop at a safe and assured distance. Ogden PD Jones and Boone Fire, ambulance were also on scene.

9:52pm Deputy Gustafson stopped a vehicle within the 2300 blk of Highway 169. The driver, Shayna Weir, 48 of Perry, was cited for speed.

10:23pm Deputy Benjamin stopped a vehicle within the 2000 blk of 190th. The driver, Cole Conn, 23 of Waukee, was cited for speed.

12-22-2019

10:31am Transport Officer Mitchell transported James Jameson, 23 of Ogden, from the Woodbury County Jail on a Boone County warrant.

12-24-2019

6am Deputy King stopped a vehicle within the 1400 blk of Highway 17. The driver, James Savage,38 of Gilbert, was cited for speed.

5:31pm Deputy Quinn stopped a vehicle within the 1000 blk of Y Ave and cited the driver, Caleb Brockrogge,19 of Ames, for speed.

12-25-2019

11:47am Deputies Ruter and Quinn responded to the area of Highway 30 and U Ave for a vehicle on fire. The owner and complainant was Ronald Jones,67 of Ames.

8:16pm Deputy Quinn stopped a vehicle on Highway 169 at the Dallas County line. The driver, Shaley Hill,25 of Des Moines, was cited for speed.

12-26-2019

1:06am Deputy King responded to a single-vehicle accident at T Ave and 220th. The driver was Johnnie Meyering,47 of Fort Dodge.

7:42am Dispatch received a complaint of the railroad crossing on Quartz Ave being blocked for over 45 minutes and that 15 semis are backed up causing a traffic hazard.

4:02pm Dispatch received a complaint that Lamb Ln Railroad crossing has been blocked for 45 minutes.

10:41pm Dispatch received a complaint of Quartz Ave Railroad crossing being blocked for 20 minutes.

11:02am Deputy Benjamin stopped a vehicle at Lincoln Way and Y Ave. The driver, Connor Sims,20 of Dana, was cited for driving under suspension.

12-27-2019

00:07am Deputy King stopped a vehicle at 3rd and Tama St. in Boone. The driver, Lane Weigel,19 of Boone, was arrested for possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

12-28-2019

1:52am Deputy Twigg stopped a vehicle at Highway 30 and Story St and cited the driver, Braxton Holderby,19 of Jefferson, for Driving under suspension.

11:49pm Deputy Twigg stopped a vehicle at Highway 30 and 230th. The driver, Jesse Hunter,34 of Colo, was cited for speed.

12-30-2019

We are receiving numerous calls of vehicles going in the ditch due to our icy conditions this morning.

