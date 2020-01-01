For months, Ames City Council members and RDG Planning and Design consultants have conducted various workshops as they try to sketch the city’s growth in the next 20 year’s through its new comprehensive plan, Ames Plan 2040.

On Tuesday, Jan. 7, the City Council will hold a special meeting, inviting public comment and input on the plan’s four growth area scenarios, with hopes of council taking official action on a scenario at the Tuesday, Jan. 14, meeting.

The scenarios for Ames Plan 2040 impinge on accommodating an increase of roughly 15,000 people by 2040.

The scenarios that have been developed by RDG Planning and Design focus on city areas in the west, north, east, and south corridors.

North Growth Development: $101.7 million in projected costs

In previous workshops, development to the north has been focused on needed storm water improvement alongside the George Washington Carver extension. It also includes a $6 million three-lane extension on George Washington Carver, and an estimated $1 million traffic calming project on Hyde Avenue.

There has also been a need identified for a fire station to meet citywide goals. A new fire station is estimated to cost $6 million for construction, equipment and staffing.

One of the growth avenues in the north includes a $12 million project to extend Grand Avenue and U.S. 69 to four lanes.

Additional road expansions that have been discussed include a $15 million lane widening of 190th Street and Riverside from Grand Avenue to Dayton.

East Growth Development: $99.6 million in projected costs

In the east growth scenario, a public safety concern revolves around the lack of a fire station.

City documents estimate that most of the east Ames area is outside of a five-minute response time for emergency personnel.

A proposed $8 million project would extend 13th Street to four lanes, while other ideas include an $18 million reconstruction of the Interstate 35 and 13th Street interchange.

South Growth Development: $105.6 million in projected costs

In the busy South area, one scenario proposes extending Duff Avenue into a divided four-lane stretch, which carries an estimated cost of $16 million.

Other plans to alleviate Duff Avenue congestion, is an extension of Grand Avenue to Airport Road between Airport Road and South 16th Street, which also is estimated at $16 million.

A subsection of the South Growth Development area is the Southwest Growth Development area, with more than $65 million in additional costs.

Growth in the southwest is rooted in the maintenance of Worrell Creek, with plans to maintain its drainage and a possible 7,400-foot sewer extension along the creek, to meet sanitation needs.

Other plans, include a three-lane conversion of Y Avenue and 240th Street, maintaining the existing U.S. Highway 30 overpass at an estimated $9 million cost, and adding turn lanes and improved intersection control at the U.S. Highway 30 and Lincoln Way/X Ave intersections.

West Growth Development: $104 million in projected costs

If development focus goes west, continued efforts are proposed to to address concerns downstream of Munn Woods.

Additionally, a four-lane extension is proposed for Lincoln Way going west, and an a three-lane extension of Ontario Avenue, going west as well.

After the City Council considers action on the scenarios on Jan. 14, the city will create a complete draft of the Ames 2040 Plan for public review this spring.