U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley has nominated 50 Iowa students to be considered for appointments to the U.S. service academies.

Margaret Cristoforo of Mount Pleasant is among the nominees for the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

“These young Iowans who want to enter the academies and serve our country are a remarkable reflection on our state. Their accomplishments, leadership and desire to serve are exceptional, and signal continued excellence in the U.S. armed forces,” Grassley said.

The U.S. Air Force Academy, U.S. Military Academy and U.S. Naval Academy all select at least one qualified student from Grassley’s nominations. The U.S. Merchant Marine Academy makes selections in proportion to states’ representation in Congress.

Students interested in academy appointments should begin the application process in the spring of their junior year of high school. Early application is encouraged. The academies select students based on the number of vacancies available for the next school year.

Due to the highly competitive nature of admissions, Grassley encourages students to consider applying to more than one service academy.