A Story City man that gave up “nearly everything” to start a company that specializes in life size LEGO statues has struck a deal with a Las Vegas casino to open up the first-ever LEGO statue gallery.

“It’s been a gas of a year, but I can officially say that at 8 Fremont St., in downtown Las Vegas will be the only place in the world where someone can walk into a place and order a life size statue built out of LEGOs for themselves, or a loved one,” Chris Ihle, owner of WeBuildU said.

The plan is to have the store opened in December of 2020. It will reside in a brand-new Circa Resort and Casino that is currently being built where the Las Vegas Club previously stood.

Ihle’s agreement with owners Derrick and Greg Stevens secures a space for the gallery was that Ihle’s company will need to produce new statues for the casino for each month. WeBuildU has already begun building a few statues such as dealer dancers for the casino that are going to tell the history of Las Vegas.

Although Story County was where Ihle’s dream turned into a reality, within the upcoming months he will be moving to Las Vegas to run the gallery and oversee the building of each statue.

Besides the contract with the Circa Resort and Casino, Ihle’s staff has nearly tripled as they have gone from two workers to seven in an effort to get more statues out in a more timely manner, and keep up with the amount of orders coming in.

Including one order from the President of the United States of America.

“Once we completed Trump’s head, boy, everything just started taking off,” Ihle said.

Negotiations about a statue hit a stand still for a while, but finally the contract was finalized a few weeks back. Everyone from President Trump’s Iowa campaigners to people in Washington are excited to see the results, Ihle said.

Before becoming the mastermind behind an art company specializing in life size statues made out of LEGOs, Ihle worked as a full-time mortgage banker for Wells Fargo.

That was until 10 months ago, when he decided to give it all up in pursuit of a “crazy dream.”

Since that time there has been many highs and lows like not having any money besides the LEGO’s in his home, or getting his first official buyer, John and Matt Altman from BRAVO’s hit-series “Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles.”

“I don’t want to give the portrayal that this was easy or wasn’t hard, because the sacrifices I made were real,” Ihle said.

Although the future of WeBuildU is uncertain, one thing is certain, Ihle and his team are here to stay, and wouldn’t want it any other way.