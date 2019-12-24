Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce, in partnership with the Lied Lodge and Conference Center, is pleased to share the list of participants of the 2019 Holiday Trolley Tour of Lights for a “self-guided” tour.



Neighborhood

Terra Oaks Neighbors, including Suhrs 527 Terra Oaks Dr., Scotts, Hill Familyand Grotrians - (1st Place)



Light up the City

Kimberly and John Mercado - 327 4th Terrace (1st Place)

Sherry Harris - 917 3rd Corso

Conner Callen - 2107 5th Ave.

Allgoods - 1501 1st Corso

Donnette Hoyle - 1731 N. 10th St.

Alyssa Kamphaus - 126 Steinhart Park Road

Tim and Jill Morgan - 2013 Central Ave.

Stehlik Family - 2658 Steamwagon Road

Jerry Williams - 608 1st Ave.

Teresa and Tom Woodward - 196 S. 66th Road



Commercial

Whispering Pines B and B - 2018 6th Ave. (1st Place)

Blake’s Place - 228 E. 4th Corso

Husker Rehab - 115 S. 8th St.

Nebraska City Tourism and Commerce – 806 1st Ave

Otoe County Court House – 1100 Central Ave



If you’d like to enjoy the tour via the trolley call 402-873-8733 to make reservations.

The trolley departs from the Lied Lodge and Conference Center Friday and Saturday evening in December.

NCTC and the Lied Lodge and Conference Center would like to thank all the participants!



