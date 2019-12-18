The man convicted Nov. 25 of raping a Burlington woman in her home is asking for a new trial because of a Facebook post made by a juror.

In two letters sent to Judge Mary Ann Brown, who presided over the trial, Steven Andrew Mauck requested she hear a motion to overturn the verdict due to a Facebook post.

"(T)he juror in this case... did violate the sworn oath issued by the court to the jury," Mauck's letter reads.

Mauck referenced a Facebook post made by the juror that he said makes it clear the juror was violating instructions given by the judge not to discuss the case, including on social media.



The Hawk Eye will not name the juror out of concern for the juror's safety and privacy.

According, to Mauck, the juror posted the following on Facebook, "Hoping and Praying one of the Longest weeks of my life concludes today. Pray for 12 for wisdom and discernment."

In keeping the case fair, jurors may not know about the case other than what they hear in court. Jurors also are forbidden from doing outside research or posting about the case on social media.

"You may not communicate about this case before reaching your verdict. This includes cell phones, and electronic media such as text messages, Facebook, MySpace, LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter, email, etc.," the jury instruction reads.

Jurors are given this instruction at the beginning of the trial and at every break in the case.

"It was an innocuous post," argued Des Moines County Attorney Lisa Schaefer in a phone call with The Hawk Eye.

However, Mauck does not see it this way. Instead, Mauck argued the juror was clearly referencing a jury. Mauck argues the juror lives in Des Moines County and that this was the only jury trial in the county that week, which could lead one to infer that the juror was, in fact, a juror in the Mauck case.

Mauck also argued the juror is a member of multiple closed Facebook groups in which posts were made about the case. A quick search confirmed this was true. The Hawk Eye was not able to locate any instance of the juror commenting on any of the posts.

"We are more concerned about how the defendant was able to obtain that information," Schaefer said.

Mauck, who is confined to Lee County Jail, does not have access to the internet or social media.

Schaefer expressed her concern jurors were being stalked on Facebook. She said the county attorney's office is conducting a joint investigation with the Burlington Police Department. Tampering with jurors is an aggravated misdemeanor.

Brown will hear the motion at 2 p.m. Jan. 6. If the motion is granted, a date for a new trial will be set. If not, Mauck will be sentenced to prison.

The Iowa Department of Corrections has requested the date of sentencing be postponed to allow more time to complete a pre-sentencing investigation on Mauck. Brown has not made a ruling on this yet.

If Mauck does not receive a new trial, he will be sentenced to 25 years in prison at this sentencing hearing.

The Hawk Eye reached out to Defense attorney James Carter but he did not return a message left for him Wednesday morning.