During the month of November, 18 persons were killed in traffic crashes on Nebraska roadways, according to data collected by the Nebraska Department of Transportation.



These 18 fatalities occurred in 18 crashes.



Nine of the 14 vehicle occupants killed were not wearing safety belts.



There was one fatality on the interstate, twelve on other highways, and five on local roads.



Fourteen of the fatalities were in rural locations.



One of the fatalities was a motorcyclists.



Three of the fatalities were pedestrians.



One of the fatalities involved a person on an electric wheelchair.