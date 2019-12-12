Thursday, Dec. 12

Ericson Public Library invites children of all ages to Storytime on Thursday, Dec. 12 at 10 a.m. downstairs in the Children’s Department with Mr. Z. Stories, songs, fingerplays, and a craft will feature gingerbread.

Winterfest

Thursday, Dec. 12, 9:00am – 4:00pm

Weekly on weekdays, until Dec 23, 2019

Iowa Arboretum, 1875 Peach Ave, Madrid

Description: Enjoy seeing a room full of Christmas trees decorated by local organizations.

Weekdays – 9 am to 4 pm

Saturday – 10 am to 4 pm

Sunday – 12 pm to 4 pm

N.A.R.V.R.E. Meeting

Thursday, Dec. 12, 11:30am – 12:30pm

Monthly on the second Thursday

Boone Pizza Ranch, 1703 S. Story Street

National Association of Retired & Veteran Railway Employees, Inc.

Contact 515-709-0080 with questions.

Childbirth Education

Thursday, Dec. 12, 6:00 – 9:00pm

Boone County Hospital 4th Floor Board Room

Covered topics are childbirth preparation, infant care and breastfeeding. Snacks provided. To register, call the Family Birth Center at 433-8400.

Boone Community Theatre presents Harvey by Mary Chase

Thursday, Dec. 12, 7:00 – 9:00pm

Daily, until Dec 14, 2019

Boone DMACC auditorium

Friday, Dec. 13

***Join Cynthia Delp, Iowa DOT, at Ericson Public Library on Friday, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m. for a REAL ID program to learn what documents are needed to obtain a star on a driver’s license prior to October 1, 2020. This star will be required at that time in order to fly or enter federal facilities requiring an ID. This program will be held in the second floor Meeting Room.

WinterFest

Friday, Dec. 13, 9:00am – 4:00pm

Iowa Arboretum, 1875 Peach Ave, Madrid

Enjoy seeing a room full of Christmas trees decorated by local organizations.

Santa Express

Friday, Dec. 13, 6:00 – 7:30pm

Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad | James H. Andrew Railroad Museum, 225 10th St, Boone

Bring the family, and enjoy a ride from the Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad’s depot to the “North Pole” (and return). En route, you will hear the story of Santa’s Scenic Valley Ride, sing holiday songs, and take part in other fun, family activities. Also on board, you will be served hot chocolate and cookies, and children will get to meet (and receive a special memento from) Santa himself. Be sure to arrive in your pajamas, and experience what has become a tradition for families from across Iowa, and beyond. Tickets for this event go on sale November 1.

Boone Community Theatre presents Harvey by Mary Chase

Friday, Dec. 13, 7:00 – 9:00pm

Daily, until Dec 14, 2019

Boone DMACC auditorium

Saturday, Dec. 14

Ericson Public Library invites infants to age 5 children to Saturday Storytime on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 10 a.m. downstairs in the Children’s Department with Candy. Stories, songs, fingerplays, and a craft will feature Santa and Christmas.

Writers of all genres, experience, and ages are welcome to attend Writers Workshop at Ericson Public Library on Saturday, Dec. 14 from *10 - 11 a.m. *Please note that the time has changed for this program and it will be held in the second-floor Meeting Room.

Breakfast with Santa

Saturday, Dec. 14, 8:00 – 10:30am

Boone County Hospital Atrium

Cost is $10 per child; $5 per adult. Price for child includes breakfast, professional photo with Santa and crafts; adult price includes breakfast. Financial assistance is available. For tickets, call 433-8487.

Grounds for Change (Community & Government)

Saturday, Dec. 14, 9:00 – 11:00am

Monthly on the second Saturday

The Livery Deli, 806 7th St, Boone

Municipal Broadband and other civic projects.

Santa Express

Saturday, Dec. 14, 10:30am – 6:00pm

Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad | James H. Andrew Railroad Museum, 225 10th St, Boone

Bring the family, and enjoy a ride from the Boone & Scenic Valley Railroad's depot to the "North Pole" (and return). En route, you will hear the story of Santa's Scenic Valley Ride, sing holiday songs, and take part in other fun, family activities. Also on board, you will be served hot chocolate and a cookie, and children will get to meet (and receive a special memento from) Santa himself. Be sure to arrive in your pajamas, and experience what has become a tradition for families from across Iowa, and beyond. Tickets for this event go on sale November 1.

Saturdays with a Scholar

Saturday, Dec. 14, 2:00 – 4:00pm

Boone History Center, 602 Story St, Boone

Dr. Pamela Riney-Kehrberg, ISU Professor of History, will be speaking on “The Farm Crisis of the 1980s”.

(The professor especially wants to speak with people who were affected by the farm crisis)

Enter in the front door.

Sunday, Dec. 15

Pastor Denise Group Thank You Celebration

We have planned a celebration luncheon on Dec. 15, 2019 at First Presbyterian Church located at 703 Green Street.

We hope that everyone who knows her and would like to wish her well can make it.

Following the scheduled service at 10:10 am, there will be a potluck luncheon in the fellowship hall at 11:30.

Monday, Dec. 16

Stop into Ericson Public Library on Monday, Dec. 16 for Genealogy Workshop at 6 p.m. This informal, drop-in genealogical research program allows utilization of Ancestry.com Library Edition to investigate ancestors and family trees. This program meets in the first floor Fireplace Room, and laptop computers are available at the main desk. The library would like to offer this as an afternoon program in the future. Please stop at the main desk to indicate a preference of day and time.

WinterFest

Monday, Dec. 16, 9:00am – 4:00pm

Weekly on weekdays, until Dec 23, 2019

Iowa Arboretum, 1875 Peach Ave, Madrid

Enjoy seeing a room full of Christmas trees decorated by local organizations.

Library Board of Trustees

Monday, Dec. 16, 5:15 – 5:45pm

Monthly on the third Monday

Tuesday, Dec. 17

***Ericson Public Library invites all ages to “Cocoa and Crafting” on Tuesday, Dec. 17 from 3 - 5 p.m. Make some fun free Christmas crafts while enjoying hot cocoa and listening to Christmas carols. All materials will be provided and this program will be held on the main floor.

Ericson Public Library offers Knit Night on Tuesday, Dec. 17 at 6 p.m. for knitters, crocheters, and needlecrafters of all skill levels to share items being worked on, help others, and to chat. Never knitted or crocheted? The library can help with that by providing free yarn and needles/crochet hooks to get started. This program meets every Tuesday evening in the first floor Fireplace Room, and feel free to stop at the main desk and let them know if interested in a program for beginning knitters or crocheters.

Free Blood Pressure Checks

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 8:00am – 12:00pm

Weekly on Tuesday

Boone County Hospital, 1015 Union St, Boone

The Free Blood Pressure Checks that have been offered in the past on Fridays in the Specialty Clinic at Boone County Hospital have been switched to Tuesdays from 8 a.m. to noon. Stop by on Tuesday mornings to have your blood pressure checked.

Salvation Army SHOUT! Music School

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 5:30 – 6:30pm

Weekly on Tuesday

Salvation Army, 503 Benton St, Boone

Free Clinic of Boone County

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 6:00 – 8:00pm

Monthly on the third Tuesday

First United Methodist Church, 703 Arden Street

Monthly Pilots Meeting

Tuesday, Dec. 17, 6:00 – 7:00pm

Monthly on the third Tuesday

Farnham Aviation Services, 424 County Hwy R 27, Boone

Wednesday, Dec. 18

Just a reminder that Ericson Public Library is now open two hours longer on Wednesday evenings until 8 p.m. These additional hours are on a trial basis through today.

***No Storytime will be offered at Ericson Public Library on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 10 a.m.

The Anime/Manga Group will meet on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at *3:45 p.m. in the second floor Meeting Room of the Ericson Public Library. All tweens and teens are invited to watch a new “old” anime series, eat ramen, and chat. *NOTE the starting time change.

Board of Supervisors Meeting

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 8:30am – 4:30pm

Weekly on Wednesday

WinterFest

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 9:00am – 4:00pm

Weekly on weekdays, until Dec 23, 2019

Iowa Arboretum, 1875 Peach Ave, Madrid

Enjoy seeing a room full of Christmas trees decorated by local organizations.

Utility Committee

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 4:00 – 4:30pm

Monthly on the third Wednesday

Salvation Army Youth Supper Club

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 5:00 – 5:30pm

Weekly on Wednesday

Salvation Army Youth Character Building

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 5:30 – 6:00pm

Weekly on Wednesday

Salvation Army, 503 Benton St, Boone

Sibling Class

Wednesday, Dec. 18, 6:00 – 7:30pm

Boone County Hospital 4th Floor Conference Room

This sibling class for 2 to 10 year old helps children prepare and accept the arrival of a newborn. To register, call the Family Birth Center at 433-8400.