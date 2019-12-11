Boone Police Department

12/02/2019 0906 Boone Police investigated a report of a Fraud in the 500 block of Story Street. The investigation continues.

12/03/2019 1503 Boone Police investigated a report of Theft in the 900 block of 12th. The investigation continues.

12/03/2019 1900 Boone Police investigated a report of Harassment 1st degree-Threaten To Commit Forcible Felony. The investigation continues.

12/03/2019 1925 Boone Police investigated a report of Possession Of Controlled Substance in the 1500 block of South Linn Street, The investigation continues.

12/03/2019 2130 Boone Police investigated a report of Domestic Abuse Assault in the 1000 block of Monona Street. The investigation continues.

12/04/2019 1503 Boone Police arrested a Juvenile Male, age 13 of Madrid in the 900 block of College Street for Theft. He was referred to Juvenile Court and released to a parent.

12/06/2019 0803 Boone Police investigated a report of an Assault in the 1600 block of 1st Street. The investigation continues.

12/06/2019 0910 Boone Police investigated a report of Criminal Mischief in the 300 block of Benton Street. The investigation continues.

12/06/2019 1010 Boone Police investigated a report of a Theft in the 1800 block of Boone Street. The investigation continues.

12/07/2019 2006 Boone Police investigated a report of a Theft in the 1000 block of Parkway Drive. The investigation continues.

12/08/2019 1448 Boone Police investigated a report of a Theft in the 1500 block of S.E. Marshall Street. The investigation continues.

Boone Sheriff’s Department

12-2-2019

6:41am Deputy Gustafson responded to a deer vs vehicle accident. The driver was Dakota McIntyre,23 of Boone.

11:30am Sgt Wingate responded to Highway 30 by UC School to remove tire tread from the roadway.

12-3-2019

9:29pm Deputy Benjamin conducted a traffic stop within the 600 blk of T Ave. The driver, Susan Hollenkamp, 41 of Boone, was cited for speed.

12-5-2019

5:45am Deputy Gustafson responded to the Dallas County /Boone County Line and transported Joshua Leber,30 of Perry, to the Boone County jail for a Boone County warrant.

7:54am Deputy Ruter responded to P-70 near Don Williams for a deer vs two vehicle accident. The drivers were Paige Anderson, 26 of Fort Dodge and Kelly Schrum,36 of Boone.

9:12am Deputy Pontius responded to the Fareway parking lot located at 2300 Industrial Rd for a vehicle vs semi accident. The drivers were Bryce Teff, 26 of Calmar and Dennis Hawthorne,64 of Grimes.

9:47pm Deputy Benjamin conducted a traffic stop within the 2000 blk of Highway 169. The driver, Sara Guzman,58 of Perry, was cited for speed.

10:38pm Deputy Twigg conducted a traffic stop within the 1100 blk of 325th St. The driver, Jaimie Embrey,25 of Perry, was cited for invalid registration and disobeying a stop sign.

AN ARREST WITHOUT DISPOSITION IS NOT AN INDICATION OF GUILT