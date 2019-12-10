WEST BURLINGTON — The West Burlington School Board is searching for a new director following the Dec. 2 resignation of Dan Hockett, who was sworn in just two weeks earlier after being re-elected to his seat.

Hockett, who first was elected to the board in April 2015, said he resigned for health issues but declined to speak further on his departure.

The district will accept applications to fill the vacancy no later than 4 p.m. Thursday. Applications are available on the school district's website.

Those interested in applying should contact board secretary Shawna Brown by calling (319) 752-8747 or emailing shawna.brown@wbschools.us. Applications must be submitted either electronically to Brown or in person at the superintendent's office, 607 Ramsey St., West Burlington.

The board will meet with candidates Dec. 16, and an appointment will be made on or before Jan. 1. The person appointed to the fill the vacancy will be asked to continue to serve on the board until the next regular school board election in November 2021.