WEST BURLINGTON — Great River Health System has started construction on one of the largest privately owned solar arrays in Iowa, expected to be functional in early 2020.

Thirty acres of health system-owned land immediately south of its West Burlington campus will harvest energy from the sun using 10,600 solar panels in a 4-megawatt system.

“Over the 25-year lifespan of the solar array, we anticipate saving $253,000 a year in utility costs,” said Daryl Wolff, operations manager, Great River Health System Facilities Department. “We will reduce our electricity consumption by 25 percent.”

Since opening in 2000, Great River Medical Center, part of Great River Health System, has been one of most energy efficient hospitals in the U.S. The hospital consumes 40 percent less electricity, gas and steam than the average hospital, according to Grumman/Butkus Associates’ annual Hospital Energy and Water Benchmarking Survey.

Solar energy will complement the health system’s geothermal heating and cooling system in West Burlington. Besides using the environment for energy production and savings, the health system reduces waste by recycling about one-third of its nonmedical waste.

•••

WEST BURLINGTON — Jessica Zimmerman was named Employee of the Month at Great River Medical Center, West Burlington. She is a registration clerk at Family Medicine in Mercy Plaza.

Zimmerman was nominated for providing exceptional and compassionate care to a patient. Besides taking him to the correct clinic after he was dropped off at the wrong location, she brought the man lunch from the hospital cafeteria and checked on him during his 2.5-hour wait for a bus to make sure he was comfortable.

•••

MOUNT PLEASANT — Robb Gardner, CEO of Henry County Health Center, Mt. Pleasant, and vice president of government affairs at Great River Health System, West Burlington, recently received the American Hospital Association (AHA) 2019 Grassroots Champion Award. Gardner received the award at the Iowa Hospital Association Annual Meeting in October recognizing his strong track record in grassroots advocacy for HCHC and GRHS and his involvement with AHA advocacy initiatives.

The American Hospital Association Grassroots Champion Award recognizes hospital leaders who:

Act as tireless advocates for hospitals and patients;Effectively educate elected officials about how major issues affect hospitals’ vital roles in communities; andHave broadened the base of community support for hospitals.

Gardner has served as CEO of HCHC since 2009. He has been actively involved in the Iowa Hospital Association, currently serving on the IHA Board of Trustees and Chair of the Council for Health Information.

As a member of the IHA Board, Gardner was appointed as a member of IHA’s Rural Health Care Innovation Task Force. Gardner has made numerous trips to Washington, D.C. to advocate on behalf of HCHC and Iowa hospitals and is a regulator attendee at IHA’s Hospital Day on the Hill.

•••

Iowa State University Extension and Outreach of Des Moines County will host a Farm Bill Decisions meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 16 at the extension office located at 1700 W. Mount Pleasant St.

The meeting will be about two-and-a-half hours in length.

Farmland owners and operators will be able to learn about the program election and enrollment process regarding the Agricultural Risk Coverage (ARC) and/or Price Loss Coverage (PLC) commodity crop programs.

Local USDA Farm Service Agency staff will discuss regulations and rules of the 2018 Farm Bill, and extension specialists will speak on the current financial picture for Iowa agriculture, upcoming decision points and online resources.

In addition, Family Life Specialists with the ISU Extension and Outreach will provide healthy strategies for coping with stress.

This meeting is free. Advance registration is encouraged. To register, call the Des Moines County Extension Office at (319) 671-7165.

•••

The Mississippi Council, Boy Scouts of America is making some staff changes effective Dec. 15.

Heather Heubner, who has served as district executive and senior district executive, has been named program director. In her new role, Heubner, will oversee all program and administrative responsibilities for Camp Eastman in Nauvoo, Illinois, and Saukenauk Scout Reservation in Mendota, Illinois, both of which provide summer and weekend activities to more than 6,000 campers each year.

J. David Gilbert, the current district executive, district director and development director, will serve as field director. He will oversee the recruitment of boys and girls into the Cub Scouts, Scouts BSA and Exploring programs. He also will be recruiting, training and supporting adult volunteers, and he will continue to oversee all special events including the popular Dueling Pianos, Adventure Race and Sporting Clays.

Paige Cummins, a graduate of Quincy University, has been named district executive for Eagle Valley District, which serves Adams, Brown, Hancock, Pike and Schuyler counties in Illinois, and Lee and part of Van Buren county in Iowa, and Clark County, Missouri. She will be responsible for the area’s Scouting’s operations. Her duties will include recruiting and training adult volunteers, creating opportunities for youth and families to join scouting, and delivering the promise of adventure and character development.

To learn more, call Ricci Dula, Scout Executive/CEO of the Council, at (217) 224-0204.

•••

SPERRY — Sperry Union Store, 11721 Locust St., Sperry, has recognized Cade Cameron for being named a 2019 Purina Honor Show Chow Top Performer.

Hard work and dedication paid off in the show ring for this showman and his project. Cameron won grand champion market steer at Music City Showdown.

The Purina Honor Show Chow and High Octane Top Performers Program is a Youth Awards Program for Grand and Reserve Grand Champion and Breed Champion winners of livestock shows in participating areas.

Purina Animal Nutrition LLC recognizes top performing youths for successfully utilizing leading edge nutrition with Purina Honor Show Chow and Purina High Octane products.

•••

12 Plus is an employability class for high school juniors and seniors to explore career fields in the area. They learn skills to prepare for future careers, are introduced to local industry leaders, solve real-world problems, and also learn about career opportunities in the area.

They recently toured Huffman Welding and Machine and visited Independent Can Company, Silgan Containers, Stuke Iowa, Steffensmeier Welding, Conagra Brands, Climax Molybdenum, and Scotts Miracle Gro. The students also are learning about local education opportunities at Southeastern Community College.

As part of the tour, they learned about safety in the workplace and were able to test some safety equipment thanks to Jacob Nye with the Local 150 and Siether and Cherry. Nye talked to the students about fall prevention and how a fall doesn't have to be from a large height in order for it to be deadly. He also discussed how safety isn't just for the workplace.

"Safety is a mindset," said Nye. "It doesn't matter where you are, you can be at work or at home, it's important to be aware of your surroundings and use common sense." Students also tested out different safety gloves and a protective suit.