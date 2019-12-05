The Burlington City Council on Monday voted to install a bulb in a mid-block street light on the 2000 block of Highland Avenue — where a council member lives — despite staff recommendations.

The light is across the street from council member Lynda Graham Murray’s home.

“It is a mid-block light, and about 15 years ago, the city removed all of the mid-block lights,” explained Assistant City Manager Nick MacGregor.

The removal of the mid-block light bulbs was adopted by the city as a cost-saving measure as the city pays $87 per year per bulb for street lights.

All council members, including Graham-Murray, however, voted in favor of the proposal, which was brought forward by the Public Works Department in response to a complaint made by a Highland Avenue resident. The department asked the council to reject the proposal.

Graham-Murray told the public she lives on the street, but she did not say she lives across the street or even on the same block as the light the council voted to install.

“After it was brought up, I drove down that block without my lights and it is dark,” Graham-Murray told fellow council members ahead of the vote.

State law prohibits elected officials from receiving any direct benefit from their decisions. Graham-Murray said she did not violate the law.

“I didn’t receive financial gain,” Graham-Murray told The Hawk Eye. “I think if someone receives direct financial gain, they should recuse themselves.”

Graham-Murray said it was the neighbor across the street who made the request and she does not know them.

Council member Jon Billups said he was the first to learn about the neighbor’s complaint and directed the neighbor to MacGregor.

“The neighbor said he didn’t want to involve Lynda, so he reached out to me on the city council,” Billups said.

Des Moines County Attorney Lisa Schaefer would not speculate whether Graham-Murray committed an ethics violation, but she did speak on general terms.

Schaefer explained any direct benefit can create a conflict of interest. She also said elected officials should, in general, try to avoid the appearance of conflicts of interest, even if there is ample evidence the decision has nothing to do with the elected official.

Presented with a hypothetical scenario on whether a county supervisor should recuse themselves from voting on whether to pave a road with the most complaints on which the supervisor happens to live, Schaefer said there is ample evidence the road was selected not because of the supervisor, but because of the complaints. Nonetheless, Schaefer said she would tell the supervisor to recuse themselves from the road vote to avoid the appearance of a conflict of interest.

Schaefer said based on the basic facts, Graham-Murray’s case is more complicated than the hypothetical example she was given as it was a single complaint by a single resident. Schaefer said if she receives an official complaint, she will investigate whether an ethics violation was committed.

While the proposal to install the light passed unanimously, it was not without concerns. The bulb will be placed on an existing light pole in the future.

MacGregor asked the council to deny the request because the city does not install mid-block lights. He said even though a pole exists, he does not want to install a light every time someone asks.

“My concern is setting a precedent,” council member Matt Rinker said, though he did vote in favor of the proposal.

However, city council members said they were concerned about the darkness on that street.

“Lighting is a good thing, it prevents crime in our community,” Billups said.

While MacGregor acknowledged the area is dark at night, he said the city cannot just put a light at every place that is dark. The 2000 block of Highland Avenue not only is lit on both ends, but a light already is in place at an alleyway halfway down the block.

“I have told people that if they think the area is too dark, they can light their property at their own cost,” MacGregor explained.

When the city lights an area, it must pay the cost. MacGregor explained while one light costing $87 may not seem like much money, when there is a light every mid-block, the cost can start to add up.

MacGregor said he gets about 10 requests per year, generally in November or December, as it starts to get dark earlier. He was not sure what percentage of light requests are granted.