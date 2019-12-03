Jury selection begins today at the Des Moines County Courthouse in Burlington.

The man who has been accused of shooting at a group of young adults in the parking lot of Big Muddy's on Sept. 4 now says he acted in self defense.

Chad Allan Sharkey, 24, of Stronghurst, Illinois, has been charged with attempted murder, two counts of wilful injury causing serious injury, one count of willful injury causing bodily injury and intimidation with a dangerous weapon to provoke or injure.

Sharkey allegedly shot at a group of people who were standing in the parking lot of Big Muddy's on Front Street in Burlington. Sharkey allegedly wounded three individuals — Blain Burford, David Degen, and Tyler Bessine

According to court document Sharkey, through his attorney James Carter, argued he acted in self defense.

"(Alleged) Victicm David Deegan approached defendant for the purpose of a confrontation," the report reads.

According to court documents, Deegan was shot in his lower leg and had to be taken to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics to receive treatment for a gun shot to his leg.

Carter's motion also argues officer Tyler Henning reported a separate gun at the scene and that Sharkey allegedly fired warning shots.

Tripp's document also mentions Sharkey's warning shots but does not mention a separate gun being present until after Sharkey allegedly began shooting at the group of people. According to Tripp, the second gun was wielded by a person who was not injured by Sharkey.

Carter also said officer Jacob Jenkins said in his report Sharkey was backing away from the confrontation.

"These facts naturally give rise to a self-defense claim," Carter said in his motion.

Normally defenses such as self-defense must be brought up with sufficient time for the state to prepare for their case. However Carter argued, and Judge Mary Ann Brown agreed, that the state's case easily provides the ability for the defendant to argue self defense.

Due to Brown's Ruling, Sharkey will be able to claim self defense when his trial begins today.

In Iowa, a person is justified in the use of reasonable force when the person reasonably believes that such force is necessary to defend oneself from any actual or imminent use of unlawful force.

Sharkey's trial begins at 9 a.m. with jury selection. The trial is expected to last four days.

If convicted, Sharkey faces up to 60 years in prison and a fine of up to $37,500.