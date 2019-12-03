For Jason Kauffman, it’s all about providing clients with good conversation and an even better haircut or shave.

Kauffman recently opened Boone Hollow Barbershop at 923 Story St., the previous site of North Side barber shop.

“I’m the only full-time barber in Boone,” he said of his new business, which is decorated with deer heads, a bearskin rug on the wall and fishing decor.

Kauffman, a native of Webster City, residing in West Des Moines, always knew he wanted to set up shop in Boone. But upon graduating from the College of Hair Design in Waterloo in 2011, he ended up opening a shop in Clarion instead.

“There’s so few barbers around, that the ones that are open are getting overwhelmed, and I got overwhelmed up there (in Clarion),” he said. “I wound up getting so busy I wasn’t enjoying my job anymore. It was too taxing for me.”

His busiest day in Clarion saw him give 46 haircuts. So he closed his shop and returned to his first career calling: working as a machinist, a profession he has 25 years experience in.

“The whole time I was cutting metal again, all I wanted to do was cut hair,” he said.

When Kauffman learned several Boone area barbers were retiring, he saw an opportunity to get back into the business.

He said what makes a barber shop different from a hair salon is the emphasis on cutting men and boys’ hair, as well as offering a hot shave experience, old school style.

“It was important to me to introduce myself around to the local hair stylists,” he said. “There’s a lot of haircuts like flattops that barbers are really good at and cosmetologist don’t know how to do that well. But I couldn’t compete with them on colors, perms or up-dos. I don’t do those. I don’t even have a blow dryer in here.”

Kauffman offers customers haircuts (short cuts for men and women), head shaves and beard trims. Folks get to lean back and relax in a Koken barber chair from the 1930s.

He uses a straight razor (one with no guards), which is the traditional tool of the trade.

“There’s super precision to short cuts,” he added.

Around 6,000 years ago, Egyptian nobility performed barbering services. Tools were made from sharpened flint or oyster shells. Barbers during the Middle Ages not only cut and shaved hair, they also dressed wounds and performed surgical operations, according to information obtained from the National Barber Museum & Hall of Fame.

The straight razor face shave takes about an hour and encompasses a hot shave, splash of aftershave, talc powder and face fanning with a cool towel. Some customers even fall asleep in the chair during the process.

“It’s a good retreat for men where they can come and just be a man in the man cave,” he said with a laugh. “That barber shop feel is what I want to keep alive.”

Boone Hollow Barbershop is open Wednesday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It may be reached at 515-851-5630. Appointments are accepted, and walk-ins are welcome.