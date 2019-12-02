Ruth Hayes, age 86 of Hamburg, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg.

Margaret Ruth Hayes was born on Nov. 22, 1933, in Watson, Mo.; the daughter of John Harrison and Ella Evalena (Gregg) Hartman. She grew up and attended school in Watson, where she graduated from the Watson High School - Class of 1951

On Sept. 20, 1958, Ruth was united in marriage to Isaac Barton Hayes in Rock Port, Mo., and to this union five children were born: Nancy, John, Becky, Mary and Hughie.

She worked at various jobs over the years, including in the kitchen at Grape Community Hospital and later at St. Mary’s Hospital in Nebr. City. She also worked at Lakeview Restaurant, The Harvest and Stoner Drug - all in Hamburg.

Those left to cherish her memory include her children: Nancy Tiemeyer and husband Jon of Hamburg, John Hayes of Essex,Becky Lloyd and husband Steve of Hamburg, Mary Hayes of Hamburg, and Hughie Hayes and wife Tanya of Sidney; 17 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; other family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband in 1983; a grandson, Manny Martinez, and three half-brothers: Carroll Smith, Mack Hartman and Charles Smith.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019 at Rash-Gude Funeral Home in Hamburg. Burial will follow at Hamburg Cemetery in Hamburg.

Family Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday (12/2) evening at the funeral home.

Memorials may be given to Grape Community Hospital in Hamburg.

Condolences may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.

