Madge Darlene (Flessner) Siefken, 93 of Syracuse, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Syracuse. She was born on May 31, 1926, to John and Pearl (Dively) Flessner in Burr.

She married Lester Siefken on June 25, 1944, at the First Lutheran Church in Syracuse. She and Lester farmed three miles south and three miles west of Syracuse until they retired and moved to Syracuse.

Madge was an active member of Luther Memorial Church. She also enjoyed her years as an employee of the Good Samaritan Nursing Home.

Madge and Lester were blessed with three children – Barbara (Derwood) Kluver, Robert (Sherrill) Siefken and Linda Hultgren. There are also several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She enjoyed painting ceramics, oil paintings, quilting and embroidery as well as playing cards with many friends and family. She and Lester took several Bus Trips after retiring from the farm.

Madge is survived by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and sister Mary (Pete) Peterson.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, infant granddaughter, two brothers and sister.

Funeral Services were held on Monday, Dec. 2 at 10 a.m. at the Luther Memorial Lutheran Church in Syracuse. Burial was at the Park Hill cemetery.

Visitation was held on Sunday, Dec. 1 from 9 a.m. until 9 p.m. with the family greeting friends from 2 to 4 p.m. at the funeral home in Syracuse.

Memorials are suggested in lieu of flowers to Luther Memorial Lutheran Church.

Arrangements By: Fusselman Allen Harvey Funeral Home, Syracuse, NE

Condolences to www.fusselmanallenharvey.com