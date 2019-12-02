Fifty-five years ago, Vernon Condon opened his first gas station in Boone called Condon’s DX. And for the first time in over 5 decades, he won’t be going to work on Mamie Eisenhower anymore.

Last week, Owner Vern and son, Kurt, Condon made the move to take their family business across town to the corner of 8th and Cedar Streets.

“The move was essential,” said Vern. “There was never anything wrong with our old shop, but we have so many cars, that we really just needed more space to stretch our legs some more.”

The new location has plenty of room for him to stretch out those legs. He doesn’t know the exact dimensions of the property they moved into, but after being in the business for as long as he has, he can tell that they’re easily twice the size of their old property.

Condon stayed at the DX station for 42 years before moving into the Division Street station, which carried a Shell sign. He leased the two service bays from Roger Martin of Martin Oil, who owns three Shells located on the east and west ends of Mamie Eisenhower Avenue. Condon’s sat in the middle at Division Street for 13 years.

“Working with Roger has been a great partnership, for so many years, but we had the opportunity to buy this new place and we couldn’t pass it up,” said Co-owner, Kurt Condon.

His ‘boys’ have changed over the years, but the one who has always been there, is his son, Kurt Condon.

“Kurt’s our number-one man,” Condon said. “He’s a spark plug. He’s the brains behind this move.”

Although the types of services they offer will not change, the number of people they have wanted to be able to help at a time will definitely change.

In the past month, they were able to re-locate more than 50 vehicles from the Division Street station to their new property, which has 8 bays for them to be worked on.

“Now that we have enough space, where we won’t be bumping elbows anymore,” Vern said. “We should be able to get a lot more done—and quicker!”

Condon opened Condon’s DX in September 1964, where the current Walgreen’s now sits. Three other service stations operated nearby: Ken Miller’s Conoco, Orville Marlowe’s Sinclair and Ernie Jackson’s Standard.

“It was a brand-new station, a DX station. DX used to be a popular brand of gasoline years ago,” said Vern. “It’s like we’re starting new again—it’s a blessing.”

“I worked for Bob Highland at Highland’s DX at Fourth and Story in the old station for five years,” Condon said. “I was just a gas pump jockey. Then I moved up to the northside DX at 22nd and Story, Nelson’s DX, and I ran that for a little while.”

When he left Nelson’s DX to open his own gas station, Condon’s DX, Nelson and his employees gave Condon $38 as a going-away present.

“That’s what I opened the station with,” Condon said. “That’s all I had.”

Married twice, Condon’s second wife, Vera, died in 2006, the year that he opened Condon’s Service Ltd. Condon had two children with his first wife and Vera had four children. Kurt is Vera and Vernon’s son.

Condon, who retired from the Iowa National Guard after 24 years of service as Sergeant First Class (he was stationed at the armory in Boone), said service has changed at gas stations.

“Back in the old days we used to put on a lot of chains, but we don’t do that much anymore,” he said. “There used to be a lot of jump starts, but not so much anymore.”

Working at the station “in the old days,” he said, was a long day.

“It was 7 (a.m.) to 10 (p.m.) in the early days, seven days a week,” he said. “I’d generally take a half a day off. Running the station, you better get ready to marry it. You better get ready to work. And you better have an understanding wife.”

“It’s not an easy life,” he added. “We worked all the time. I wasn’t the only one. All the other guys did the same.”

His business, he said, has “treated me well. The town, Boone, of course, I’m prejudiced, is a good town. Ogden, Boxholm, Madrid, all the surrounding communities are all very good.”

“Fifty years down at the corner, that’s a long time,” he said. “I made a lot of friends. A lot of former employees. All good people. I like Boone. Boone is home. I’ve never lived anywhere else. I’ve done well.”