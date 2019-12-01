With $767 million in payments, Iowa farmers are the biggest beneficiaries so far of President Donald Trump's second bailout package for U.S. growers, meant to offset damage from ongoing trade disputes with China and other countries.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced this month it would begin the second of three rounds of direct payments from this year’s $16 billion program. So far, it has sent $6.9 billion to farmers, nationally.

After Iowa, the states getting the most federal assistance in this year's program are Illinois, at $707 million; Minnesota, at $519 million; Texas, at $497 million; and Kansas, at $474 million, the USDA data show.

"I don't know of any farmers who aren't short of money right now," said Tim Bardole, a Rippey farmer who is president of the Iowa Soybean Association board.

"It's definitely helpful, but it's not a cure for the issues at hand," Bardole said.

Trade disputes have cut farmers from their largest trade partners, primarily China, which has responded to U.S. tariffs on its products with duties that have largely targeted American farm goods. It's crushed exports and depressed prices for soybeans, corn, pork, milk and other products.

Last year, the U.S. government sent farmers about $8.6 billion in assistance, part of a $12 billion package that also included purchasing surplus goods for schools and food banks and expanding export markets.

Iowa farmers received $987.7 million in last year’s agriculture bailout, second only to Illinois growers, who received $1.1 billion.

The Environmental Working Group, analyzing about $6 billion in payments, said the bailout is mostly helping large producers, with about half the payments so far going to just 10% of producers.

The group reviewed this year's market facilitation payments to individual farmers from Aug. 19 to Oct. 31. It showed four Iowans received $500,000 or more.

“Instead of helping small farmers that have been hurt by the Trump administration’s trade war ... (the USDA) is wantonly distributing billions of taxpayer dollars to the largest and wealthiest farms," said Anne Weir Schechinger, a senior economic analyst for the group.

That contradicts Trump's claim that market facilitation payments are helping small farmers, Schechinger said.

The group says the top 1 percent of farmers received an average of $177,000, while the bottom 80 percent averaged about $5,100.

No farmer with an adjusted gross income at or above $900,000 a year is supposed to get payments, but that’s waived if at least three-fourths of the farmer's income comes from operations they own, the group said.

The USDA said it’s provided 560,000 farmers with trade mitigation payments under this year’s program. The payments are based on trade damage incurred within a county, not on the size of the farm.

“While we appreciate feedback on this program, the fact of the matter is that USDA has provided necessary funding to help farmers who have been impacted by unjustified retaliatory tariffs,” the agency said in a statement.

The agency this year changed how it calculates its trade mitigation payments.

Bardole said the trade payments are helping small farmers, including his family and neighbors. This year has been an especially difficult growing year and harvest. For example, Iowa farmers were unable to plant about 464,000 acres due to record rainfall last spring. Farm income in Iowa fell to $5.7 billion last year, 32 percent below 2013.

But critics — including U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, an Iowa Republican — say loopholes in the programs allow farm entities to snag more than they should. Grassley has pushed to reduce who can qualify for federal farm subsidies.

Schechinger said it would be better if trade problems were settled, "so we don't have to spend billions of dollars each year on these payments."

Despite the effects of the trade war on Iowa, three-quarters of registered Iowa Republicans support Trump's approach to trade with China, according to a Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom Iowa Poll this month.

The poll surveyed 502 registered Republicans who do not plan to caucus for Democrats in 2020.

Bardole said he is among those who support the president's efforts to get a better trade deal with China, although he believes China might be waiting for a new administration in the hope it can get more favorable terms.

"Trade with China has been broken for a long time," he said, taking a short break last week from harvesting the last of his corn. "Soybean producers were one of the few groups that were really doing well" under the existing trade agreement.

"That's why China has targeted soybeans," he said. "There were other issues that were really hurting the country. ... It should have been fixed 20 years ago."

Iowa farm group leaders have said they want “trade, not aid,” hoping that the Trump administration would resolve the trade dispute and that Congress would pass a new trade deal with Mexico and Canada, which are among Iowa’s five largest export markets for farm goods.

Bardole said he's frustrated that Congress has yet to pass the U.S.-Mexico-Canada agreement, called USMCA. If approved, it would replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, or NAFTA.

House Democrats are working to add environmental and labor protections as well as fighting for changes they say will lower long-term prescription drug prices.

Delays in getting the agreement approved hold up other possible deals, Bardole said.

"That's very concerning to me, as a soybean producer, because so much of what we produce has to be exported," he said. "If we don't have strong trade relations ... that puts us at a great disadvantage with our competitors around the world that may not have the trade barriers we have at this time," he said.

