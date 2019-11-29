It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

11-11-19

Theft: T & D Incorporated of Adel reported a burglary from a vehicle in the 400 block of Visions Pkwy. Damages estimated at $300.

11-12-19

Arrest: A 51 year old female Adel resident was arrested for driving while license suspended.

Arrest: A 23 year old female Waukee resident was arrested on 2 warrants out of Georgia for operating while intoxicated and bond jumping.

Accident: A Newtown driver was turning northbound in the 100 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S when his trailer struck a building owned by Farm Bureau Financial Services. Damages estimated at $11,100.

11-13-19

Accident: A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 24000 block of Highway 6 S. Damages estimated at $4,000.

11-15-19

Theft: An Adel resident reported a theft in the 800 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. Item estimated at $100.

11-16-19

Theft: An Adel resident reported a scam in the 800 block of Nile Kinnick Dr. S. Item recovered.

Arrest: A 32 year old female Tana resident was arrested for driving while license suspended.

11-17-19

Theft: A Gallup, New Mexico resident reported credit card fraud in the 1800 block of Greene St. Item estimated at $33.