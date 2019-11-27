Tom Maier is an incumbent school board member recently re-elected for his third term. He has been on the school board for eight years. Maier said he looks forward to another term working on some of the major projects coming up, including the middle school remodel and continuing to add opportunities for students.

“We want to keep looking for opportunities for students to expand their education maybe outside the classroom … and find out what it’s going to be like when they leave the doors of the Nevada School District,” he said.

Maier works as a plant pathologist for Iowa State University and has two sons in the Nevada school system, Tate, 15, in 10th grade, and Nate, 12, in seventh grade.

Marty Chitty has 10 years of experience on the Nevada School Board, although he has not been on the board since 2017. Something he wants the board to focus on is building projects that affect the school, including the fieldhouse project at SCORE park. According to Chitty, much of his past 10 years on the school board were spent on similar projects.

“The one that makes me smile the most is the football stadium project, which is virtually the last thing I worked on,” he said.

Chitty is a project manager for Converse Conditioned Air in Ames. One of his children is a senior at Nevada High School. Chitty, his wife, and his other two children are all graduates of Nevada.

Incumbent member Leanne Harter was appointed to the school board in early 2017, then elected to serve a term from 2017 to 2019. Harter hopes the board can continue partnerships with the city and other jurisdictions as well as focusing on mental health and internships and opportunities for students.

“These are all part of the stories we need to share to continue working together and addressing our needs through the community,” she said.

Harter is the county outreach and special projects manager for the Story County Board of Supervisors and has two children still in the Nevada school system, eighth-grader, Rhett, and senior, Meredith.