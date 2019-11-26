The Heart of Iowa Habitat for Humanity in Boone County is bringing back the Nativity Festival again this year. Last year was the first time it was undertaken in Boone County, even though it has been a popular event in Greene County for a number of years.

Regardless of how you describe your favorite Christmas Nativity set, this depiction of the birth scene surrounding Jesus is loved the world over, uniting all believers in the emotion-filled promise of a Savior for all mankind.

A unique opportunity for viewing dozens of Nativity sets loaned for the occasion will be offered on Sunday, December 8, as part of the annual Nativity Festival in Boone County, presented by Heart of Iowa Habitat for Humanity. The Nativity scenes will be on display for public viewing beginning at 3:00 PM that afternoon at the First United Methodist Church in Boone.

If you have one or more special Nativity sets you would like to loan for this display, contact Pastor Janell Bloem at 515-432-5981 or email: janell.bloem@gmail.com for details.

The much-anticipated return of a community Christmas concert begins at 4:00 p.m., featuring a return of the Boone County Community Chorus, with additional performances by Trinity Lutherans children’s choir, all-state singers from Boone, Madrid, and Ogden, vocalists Michelle Jacobson and Amanda Cunningham, the instrumental team of Dave Howell and Dave Swenson, plus other local performers still being added.

Individuals interested in being part of the Boone County Community Chorus are invited to contact Jo Howell at 515-230-8985 or email: jo_anne_howell@yahoo.com. Rehearsals will be at 7:00 p.m. on Monday evenings, November 18, 26 and December 2 at First United Methodist Church.

Following the concert, around 5:15 p.m., a soup supper featuring ham and potato and chicken noodle soup will be served by volunteers from the Habitat for Humanity partner congregations across Boone County, with assistance from students of the Boone High School.

The soup supper concludes with a charity pie auction featuring perfect combinations of flaky crusts and scrumptious fillings, all lovingly prepared by the very best bakers across Boone County.

There is no cost to attend any or all of this distinctive Christmas celebration for all ages. Freewill offering opportunities will be provided for those wishing to support local Habitat for Humanity volunteers as they prepare to build a home in Boone County in 2020.

Plan now to attend the Nativity Festival, where hearts will be lifted, voices raised and all will gather to support Habitat for Humanity’s belief that “Everyone Deserves a Stable Home.”