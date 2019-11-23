Dr. Gina Bittner has been named the interim Dean of the School of Education at Peru State College. She began working at Peru State College in 2006.



Most recently, Bittner served as an Associate Professor of Education. She primarily taught undergraduate elementary education methods courses.



Bittner said, “I am so honored to be leading talented faculty and staff and working together to support our quality students.”



“There is no place I’d rather be than raising our children in the home I grew up in and making my short commute to Peru State College, a place where quality education, engagement, and relationships make every day a great day to be a Bobcat!”



Dr. Timothy Borchers, Vice-President of Academic Affairs, said, “Bittner has significant experience at the College and has served on numerous committees and as part of shared governance. She has experience with accreditation that will be very helpful as the School of Education prepares for its next accreditation visit.”





Prior to joining the Peru State faculty, Bittner spent nine years in the classroom; first in elementary special education and then in elementary regular classrooms. She also coached basketball for six years at the high school, middle school, and elementary levels. In addition, Bittner has taught at the University of Colorado-Denver.



Bittner published a children’s book, “How Rudy the Rooster Got His Voice,” with another member of the education faculty, Dr. Kelly Kingsley, and Handersen Publishing. Bittner is the author and Kingsley is the illustrator.



Bittner is a graduate of Nebraska Wesleyan University where she earned a Bachelor of Science in Elementary and Special Education. She went on to earn her Master of Arts Degree from the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley, and in 2014 she earned her Doctorate in Educational Leadership and Administration from Capella University.



An interim dean serves as dean until a full-time dean is hired. Some of the duties of an interim dean are 1) to establish a vision and operating plans for the School that facilitate innovation, high quality educational outcomes, enrollment growth, and student retention; 2) to keep informed and facilitate communication regarding activities and relevant trends for disciplines housed in the School and for higher education in general; and 3) to recommend, supervise, mentor, evaluate and formally develop faculty and staff.