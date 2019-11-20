A little more than a year ago announcements came forth that a number of downtown retailers and other businesses would be moving out of the core business district to newer digs on the south side of Boone. This type of exodus is not uncommon in urban areas, and while it is less common in rural communities, with the growth and development of the Highway 30 corridor along the south edge of the city of Boone, it was not totally unexpected.

Rewind three years ago as the Boone County Chamber of Commerce formed a Downtown Task Force made up of chamber Board members and other businessmen and women concerned with the plight of main street America. This group dug deep into gathering the data and metrics that would help define the current state of affairs for Boone’s retail climate. We made connections with community development professionals on staff at Iowa State University and from those conversations proposed a citywide assessment survey to gauge citizens feelings about shopping locally and more specifically, their opinions about shopping, eating, or just visiting downtown Boone. That survey came to fruition in the fall of 2018 just about the same time the ISU Extension’s Marketing Hometown America program was launched bringing local groups of community stakeholders together to seek the good and marketable traits of the community. As all of this was happening the Boone City Council renewed their focus on the downtown as they took the lead on the 8th and Story Street greenspace project and as they planned for fiscal year 2020, establishing a Downtown Business Location Grant to incentivize the creation of new retail in the heart of the city.

As the answers flowed in form the various community groups, the survey assessment, and online through Facebook feedback, it became clear that Boone residents care about their downtown, and want to come back to a vibrant streetscape with options for food, entertainment and shopping. Ask a visitor….better yet, ask a downtown expert like the Iowa Economic Development Authority’s Jim Thompson, or the IEDA Director Debi Durham, and they will tell you that Boone has “good bones” and every quality needed to embrace revitalization. The best news is that the Chamber, along with Boone County Economic Growth Corporation and Boone city staff are just getting started, withe plans in the queue that will leverage statewide programs and help us achieve our goal of making downtown “a place to be, not just a place to buy.”

The next few years may offer the facelift and rejuvenation that downtown Boone has been waiting for, for decades.