An Iowa Delivery Station will be opening in Grimes, a press release from Amazon Logistics said.

The station will help Amazon Logistics “to supplement capacity and flexibility to Amazon’s delivery capabilities to support the growing volume of customer orders.”

It will also help create hundreds of part time and full time jobs.

“Amazon’s investment in Grimes creates a wave of excitement within the economic development sector in Grimes and central Iowa,” said Grimes Mayor Scott Mikkelsen in the release. “The confidence Amazon has shown in our city and region directly correlates with our ability to provide a top-quality workplace and living environment.”

The Grimes site is expected to open in 2020.