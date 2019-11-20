WAUKEE – Grocery shopping in Waukee just got smarter, faster and easier. ALDI, a leader in the grocery industry, will open its first store in Waukee as part of a $3.4 billion investment to expand to 2,500 stores nationwide by the end of 2022.

ALDI has set the standard for quality and affordability. Now, Waukee residents can join the millions of shoppers who turn to ALDI each month for high-quality, affordable food. To celebrate the store opening, ALDI will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 8:25 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21, followed by its popular Golden Ticket giveaway offering gift cards to the first 100 customers. Shoppers can also enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a year’s supply of ALDI produce.

“ALDI offers food that people love at prices they can afford; it’s as simple as that. No matter your preferences or your lifestyle, ALDI has options for everyone, including even more fresh and convenient choices,” said Matt Lilla, Faribault division vice president for ALDI. “Our passion is making sure high-quality food is available to all shoppers, and we’re looking forward to making that a reality with our new Waukee store.”

The new Waukee ALDI store layout features expansive refrigeration space to accommodate the fresh, healthy and convenient products people want most. ALDI recently expanded its product offerings, making 20 percent of its total selection new. This expansion is part of the company’s aggressive national growth and remodel plan, and it includes a 40 percent increase in its fresh food selection, with many organic, convenient and easy-to-prepare options. ALDI stores also feature open ceilings, natural lighting and environmentally friendly building materials.

The Waukee store, located at 1030 E. Hickman Rd., will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.