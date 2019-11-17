The Pothitakis Law Firm of Burlington was named in the 2020 “Best Law Firms” by U.S. News and World Report.

To be eligible for a ranking, a firm must first have a lawyer recognized in The Best Lawyers in America, which recognizes the top 5 percent of private practicing lawyers in the United States.

Nicholas Pothitakis has been named to The Best Lawyers in America every year since 2013. Achieving a tiered ranking signals a unique combination of quality law practice and breadth of legal expertise.

Since it was first published in 1983, Best Lawyers has become universally regarded as the definitive guide to legal excellence.

“For the 2020 ‘Best Law Firms’ publication, the evaluation process has remained a rigorous and discerning as it did when we first started then years ago.” said Phil Greer, CEO of Best Lawyers. “This year we reviewed 14,931 law firms throughout the United States.”

Pothitakis said he is extremely proud of his firm’s inclusion.

“For 25 years we have helped people who were injured in auto accidents and injured at work to obtain fair and just compensation. Our firm is elated to be recognized by this national publication.” He also gave significant credit to his staff, saying, “The law firm has a staff of seven that pride themselves on helping people who have suffered injuries.”

•••

KEOKUK — Keokuk Area Community Foundation and Lee County Youth Services Inc., has announced grants will be awarded to Tri-State Area nonprofit organizations, youth programs and qualified agencies.

The organizations will receive their awards at a luncheon at noon Tuesday at Meyers Courtyard in Keokuk.

KACF Grants are awarded yearly in the fields of arts and culture, community betterment, education, health, and human services in Lee County, Hancock County, Illinois, and Lewis and Clark counties in Missouri.

Also every year, Lee County Youth Services, Inc. distributes grants and scholarships to Lee County nonprofit organizations and Southeastern Community College students, funding programs of social responsibility and community involvement/education for youth.

The following nonprofit organizations will be awarded grants from The Keokuk Area Community Foundation Grant Endowment Fund:

America’s First Great Dam MuseumArmatus Reintegration ProgramClark County Council on AgingCommon GroundsFood Bank of Iowa (FBOI)Food For Thoughts Hancock CountyFriends of the Lee County Fair, Inc.Grand Theatre Corporate FoundationGreat River PlayersHancock County Health and Wellness CoalitionHoerner YMCAHope Haven Area Development Center CorpHoughton Ball AssociationKeokuk Catholic Schools/St. Vincent's ElementaryKeokuk Community High School ArtKeokuk Public Library FoundationKPLAY Playgrounds For AllLee County Health DepartmentMontrose Riverfront, Inc.Test Kitchen Education FoundationThe Domestic Violence Intervention ProgramUnited Way of the Great River RegionYoung House Family Services, Inc.

The following nonprofit organizations will be awarded grants from Lee County Youth Services, Inc.:

Central Lee FoundationCommunity Action of Southeast IowaGirl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western IllinoisHoerner YMCAHoughton Ball Association, Inc.Keokuk Parks FoundationLincoln PTGMississippi Valley Council, Boy Scouts of AmericaTest Kitchen Education FoundationYoung House Family Services, Inc.