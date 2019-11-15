It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

November 4, 2019

A 54 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested on Highway 141 near Woodward for OWI.

A 35 year old male Minburn resident was arrested on a warrant for harassment.

A 29 year old female Dexter resident was arrested for possession of a controlled substance- heroin and possession of a controlled substance- marijuana.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 26000 block of Highway 141. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $3,000.

November 5, 2019

Driver one was traveling west on Highway 44 when driver two pulled out in front of her and struck her vehicle. Driver one was taken to Methodist Main by Grimes EMS. Damage to vehicle one estimated at $4,000 and $4,000 to vehicle two. Driver two was cited for failure to obey stop sign and yield right of way.

A 34 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for theft.

Driver one was traveling south on Maple St., Dexter, approaching the intersection with State St., when his brakes stopped working and was unable to stop at the stop sign. Driver one struck a vehicle driven by driver two. Minor injuries reported but medical attention was refused. Damage to vehicle one estimated at $1,500 and $500 to vehicle two. Driver one was given a warning for failure to obey stop sign.

November 7, 2019

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported near the 99 mile marker of Interstate 80. No injuries reported. Damage to the semi estimated at $5,500.

A 33 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of theft and public intoxication.

A 19 year odl female Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for probation violation- original charge of failure to affix drug stamp.

A 25 year old male Perry resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of fugitive from justice.

A 32 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested at the 114 mile marker of Interstate 80 for possession of drug paraphernalia, open container and speeding.

An 18 year old female Perry resident was arrested at the 114 mile marker of Interstate 80 for possession of drug paraphernalia.

Driver one was stopped waiting to turn north onto N Ave., from the 141 off ramp when he was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by driver two. No injuries reported. No damage to vehicle two and $500 to vehicle one.

November 8, 2019

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 18000 block of J Ave. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $6,500.

A West Des Moines driver was backing out of his parking space when he struck a Waukee Police vehicle. No injuries reported and no damage to either vehicle.

A 42 year old male Mount Pleasant resident was arrested at 33188 U Lane, Waukee for attempted burglary, interference with official acts, assault on persons in certain occupations, trespass, failure to provide proof of financial liability, operating non-registered vehicle and driving under suspension.

November 9, 2019

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported on Interstate 80. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $10,000.

An vehicle versus animal accident was reported in the 27000 block of Highway 6. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $1,500.

November 10, 2019

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported near the 104 mile marker of Interstate 80. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $10,000.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 10000 block of 270th St. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $8,000.

A Madrid driver was traveling in the 12000 block of Zook Spur Rd. when he swerved to miss a deer and lost traction, rolling into the ditch. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $10,000. The driver was cited for failure to maintain control and no valid driver’s license.

November 11, 2019

A one vehicle accident was reported. A Kent driver was traveling near the 112 mile marker of Interstate 80 when he lost control on the snow covered road, spinning and sliding into the cable barrier. No injuries reported. Damage to the cable barrier estimated at $100 and $1,000 to the vehicle.

A one vehicle accident was reported. A Des Moines driver was traveling near the 115 mile marker of Interstate 80 when he lost control on the snow covered road, sliding into the ditch, striking a mile marker post. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $500 and $100 to the post.

A one vehicle accident was reported. A Perry driver was traveling west in the 23000 block of Highway 141 when he hit black ice and lost control striking a tree. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $8,000.

A two vehicle accident was reported. Driver one was turning in to the parking lot of her church in the 33000 block of 335th St., when she was struck from behind by driver two. No injuries reported. Damage to vehicle one estimated at $4,000 and $20 to vehicle two.

A two vehicle accident was reported. Driver one was traveling east on Walnut St in De Soto when he was struck head on by a vehicle driving west on Walnut St. by driver two. No injuries reported. Damage to vehicle two estimated at $4,000 and $4,000 to vehicle one. Driver two was cited for driving on the wrong side of the road.

A one vehicle accident was reported. A Waynesfield, Ohio driver was traveling near the 106 mile marker of Interstate 80 when he lost control and hit the bridge on the right side, swerving across the two lanes and into the cable barriers. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $5,000 and $2,500 to the cable barriers.