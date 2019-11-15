It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

10-28-19

Accident: Driver one was traveling eastbound in the 1000 block of Greene St. Driver two struck the back of vehicle one. Damages estimated at $2,500.

10-29-19

Theft: An Adel resident reported a motor vehicle theft in the 1700 block of Court St. Item returned.

Theft: An Adel resident reported a theft in the 1400 block of Beverly Circle. Item estimated at $100.

10-30-19

Accident: Driver one was traveling northbound in the 300 block of S. 14th St. Driver two was traveling southbound when he struck the side of vehicle one. Damages estimated at $4,500.

Burglary: United Brick & Tile of Adel and two Perry residents all reported a burglary in the 1800 block of Main St. Items estimated at $282.

11-1-19

Criminal Mischief: An Adel resident reported vandalism in the 1100 block of Sundance Cr. Damages estimated at $100.

Criminal Mischief: An Adel resident reported vandalism in the 600 block of S. 4th St. Damages estimated at $300.

11-2-19

Arrest: A 29 year old male Des Moines resident was arrested for driving while license suspended.