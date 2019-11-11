The Otoe County Board of Commissioners will hear an annual report from the Southeast Nebraska Community Action Partnership (SENCA) during its meeting tomorrow (Nov. 12).

Commissioners will discuss an interlocal agreement to provide personnel and services for the new Southeast Nebraska Adult Drug Court. They will discuss changing the payroll schedule, and they will hold a public hearing to approve a vacation plat of TMM Subdivision, located at 603 S. 66th Rd.

The meeting is set to begin at 8:30 a.m. in Room 108 of the Otoe County Courthouse. It will be preceded by a Board of Equalization meeting at 8:25 a.m.