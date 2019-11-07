Peru State College will host four activities throughout the day on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, 2019. Veterans from campus and surrounding communities are invited to attend and be recognized as part of these activities. All activities are open to the public.

Starting at 7 a.m., students, faculty and staff will gather to line the entrance to campus with American flags.

From 8 to 10 a.m., veterans on campus – including visitors, faculty, staff and students – may stop at The Roasterie (located in the Library) for free coffee and pastries.

A Veterans Day Program will be held in the newly renovated Performing Arts Center at 10 a.m. A student reading and live patriotic music will be featured with keynote speaker, Lt. Colonel Bill Hessler.

Hessler retired from the U.S. Marine Corps after 29 years of service. He went on to work as a defense contractor at Offutt Air Force Base before serving as the Nemaha County Veterans Service Officer. Hessler has been fully retired since 2017.

A reception in the Green Family Lobby of the Performing Arts Center will follow the program at approximately 10:45 a.m.

Following the reception, Phi Epsilon Kappa will host a Veterans Day Murph Workout at 11 a.m. in the Al Wheeler Activities Center (AWAC) Fitness Center.