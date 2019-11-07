The public will be able to tour the new facility Saturday.

MOUNT PLEASANT — Eighteen months after breaking ground, the Henry County Law Center is nearly ready to house inmates.

"It's new, it's nice, it's clean," Henry County Sheriff Rick McNamee said last month while standing in the lobby of the nearly complete facility. "It's not frilly or fancy. There's not gold plating anywhere, but it fits the needs of the county."

The construction of the new jail was made possible by the 2017 passage of a $9.1 million bond issue. Nearly 86 percent of voters cast ballots in favor of funding the new facility through a property tax increase not to exceed 78 cents per $1,000 taxable valuation. The public will be able to see what their tax dollars are paying for from 12:30 to 5 p.m. Saturday, when the sheriff's department will host an open house and give guided tours of the new building. During those tours, McNamee will explain the inner workings of the law center.

The new law center has been long hoped for by those who will work there.

"We started out project, as far as prepping for it, in the fall of 2013," McNamee said.

McNamee sought feedback on jail plans from three previous sheriffs and began working with a jail committee and an architect in 2016 to get the plans on paper.

"I feel like it's as fine-tuned as we could get it because we sought input from everyone and we got a lot of input from those people," McNamee said.

The new facility is about 25,600 square feet and can house 108 inmates — a significant upgrade from the current sheriff's office and jail, which is only about 2,000 square feet and can house only eight inmates.

"We've been in dire straits for space for about 20 years," McNamee said, noting the jail must pay to farm out more than half of its inmate population to neighboring counties. Henry County's average inmate population is 30 per day. Once Henry County's inmates are settled in and jail staff feel comfortable working in the new building, the jail will be able to take inmates from other counties struggling with overcrowding.

It also includes numerous safety features, including thick cement walls and bullet-proof windows. Up-to-date technology also is incorporated into the building.

"We're drastically changing our environment," McNamee said. "We're going from brass keys to electronic doors, cameras and intercoms."

Those who tour the facility will be guided through two loops — the administrative loop and the jail loop.

In the administrative loop, visitors will be able to see offices, interrogation rooms, clerical space, men and women's locker rooms, a multi-purpose room that will serve as a training center, the break room and the emergency operations room. People also will get a rare chance to see the evidence room, which only three people will have access to once staff have moved into the building. Visitors also will be shown the visitation lobby, where inmates will be able to have face-to-face visits with attorneys and closed-circuit TV visits with family or friends.

After completing the administrative loop, visitors will be let into the jail loop, which they will access through a pair of heavy locked doors.

"The entrance into the jail portion is double-doored," McNamee said. "It's set up to where if one door's open, the other has to be closed."

Once inside, the jail loop, visitors will see the multipurpose room, which will be used for things like Alcoholics Anonymous and Narcotics Anonymous meetings and classes. McNamee is uncertain what kinds of classes will be available for inmates as the current jail does not have the room for such things. The multipurpose room also will be used for morning court.

"We'll do morning court via video or Skype," McNamee said. "If the judge releases them, they'll be released and they'll never go back into the population of the jail. If they're held, we'll classify them and we'll put them in the appropriate cell in population."

Currently, Henry County inmates cannot be put into different cells, other than male and female.

"You could be in there for shoplifting a pack of gum and the person next to you might have killed four people," McNamee said.

Visitors also will be able to see the differences between work release, general population, medium and maximum security cells, as well as the exercise room and special status cells.

In the center of the jail loop is the control center. It is from there jail staff will be able to monitor and speak to inmates as well as open and close doors.

The control center also will house the county's 911 center, which is set to move into the building Nov. 13. Neighboring counties will be answering Henry County's 911 calls while the move is being made. After the 911 center is moved, the sheriff deputies, clerical staff and jail staff will be moved. Inmates will be evacuated from the current jail and housed in neighboring county jails ahead of Nov. 13. They will be moved into the new jail after staff has settled in.

Also included in the tour will be the intake desk, holding cells, server room and sally port.