Nebraska City Tourism & Commerce is pleased to announce the winners of the 2019 Scarecrow Decorating Contest.

The Nebraska City Eagles Club’s entry titled "ITS" received the highest number of votes this year. Region V’s "Dignity" took second place and "Rise of the Kentucky Fried Chicken" at Arbor Psychiatric and Wellness Center came in third. Each of the winners will receive a special prize.

A total of 798 ballots were cast during the month of October in the 2019 contest, which is in its fourth year. Twenty-five Nebraska City businesses and organizations participated.