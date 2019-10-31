Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested three men and seized 91 pounds of marijuana following a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Maxwell.



At approximately 8:25 p.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Chevrolet Tahoe failing to maintain its lane while traveling eastbound near mile marker 187 on I-80. The vehicle also had an obscured license plate. During the traffic stop, an NSP K9 detected the presence of a controlled substance inside the vehicle.



A search of the vehicle revealed 91 pounds of high-grade marijuana concealed in bags in the cargo area.



The driver, Erik Altamirano Gomez, 36, of Kansas City, Missouri, and passengers, Gregory McKee, 61, of Kansas City, Missouri, and Vicente Bustos Camacho, 34, of Mexico, were arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. All three were lodged in Lincoln County Jail.