The Malvern Country Music Gathering will be held Nov. 1 and 2. The gathering has been drawing together a range of talents, musical genres and ideas, since 1999.

Featured will be traditional country and bluegrass to folk and ethnic music. The festival is in its 20th year due to the efforts of Omaha’s Fred Larson.

Larson has stepped forward to carry on the work of Earl and Ruth Smith, who were the original hosts.

The all-indoor event in will take place in the liberty Memorial building, 501 Main St. Doors open at 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1. A potluck dinner will begin at 5:30 p.m. (bring a main dish and a dessert or salad).

From 7 to 11 p.m. there will be an open stage jam show featuring both acoustic and electric musicians.

On Saturday Nov. 2, doors will open at 10 a.m. and the open stage jam show will continue.

Musicians are encouraged to sign up for stage time at the registration desk.

Three rooms are available for more intimate musical jams for acoustic musicians.

In past years this has included not only country and bluegrass but folk Civil

War and Irish performers. There will be a Veterans Day tribute and ceremony at 6 p.m. Saturday evening to be followed by an open stage jam show scheduled until 11 p.m.

Suggested donations are $3 for Friday evening and $4 for all day Saturday. Children under 6 get in free. All proceeds will go to support the Liberty Building Fund.