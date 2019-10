I’ve known Joey Weber for years, but I didn’t get to really know him until he approached me to be a part of Trunk or Treat. Joey recognized the need for such an event and took the initiative to help make it happen.

It was immediately a huge success and its popularity continues to grow every year. It really speaks volumes of Joey’s love for our community, energy and character. I have no doubt that Joey would make an excellent school board member. He has our support.