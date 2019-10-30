My name is Jean Sorsen and I am seeking my second term on the Boone School Board. I have been married to my wonderful help-mate, Richard, for 35 years. We have 5 children, 18 grandchildren, and 6 great grand children, several of whom attend Boone schools. We have lived in Boone for over 30 years and I retired from the school district, where I worked for 28 years as a teacher associate. I have served on the Boone Board of Education for the past 4 years.

I strongly believe in the Boone Community School District and I would like the opportunity to continue in my support of students and staff. I believe I have had a positive impact on our school district. I have been a champion for common sense in our board’s decision making process, with the ultimate goal of allowing all students to reach their full potential.

I have 28 years of experience working with students and staff, and have always been a strong advocate for the educational needs of all of our students. I also served as the Union President for school support personnel for 17 years and in that capacity had the unique opportunity to interact with both administration and the board on several challenging issues. I will always speak out in favor of anything that positively impacts our students and staff.

I believe the biggest challenge facing our school district is our decrease in funding. Our district has been forced to reduce staff as well as eliminate some programs due to these losses. The only real fix for this issue is for elected officials to put educational needs at the top of their priority list and fully fund education. At the end of the day, this is in the voter’s hands.

We need to be creative and work with the community to seek out resources. To that end, we have recently been able to add an SRO to our staff with the help of funding from the city. I am also encouraged that for the last 3 years we have reversed our declining enrollment and have made small increases to our student population. My personal goal is to make sure that our tax dollars are spent where they will do the most good for students, and if we need to make any cuts in programming or staffing in the future, those are made in a way that will have the least impact on students.

I believe that the school board is the trustee of the community in educational decisions. I have an open door policy and welcome input from students, staff, and all members of the community. I believe in accountability and transparency and welcome participation from all members of the community. I continue to be willing to work hard to come up with creative solutions to our current budget difficulties. By working together, I am confident that we can continue to provide the quality education that each of our students must have to be successful.

Finally, I want to say “thank you” to this community for your support and the trust you have placed in me and in the School Board. Given the opportunity, I look forward to serving another four years and to continuing our positive momentum.