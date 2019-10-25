It should be noted that a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty.

October 15, 2019

A 45 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for failure to appear- original charge of driving while license suspended.

October 16, 2019

A 30 year old male Woodward resident was arrested in the 23000 block of N Ave., for driving while barred, no insurance and fraudulent use of registration.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 30000 block of Highway 169. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $3,000.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported in the 33000 block of L Ave. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $3,500.

October 17, 2019

A two vehicle accident was reported. Driver one was traveling east on White Pole Rd, stopped at the stop sign to turn south on Old Highway 6 when she was struck from behind by driver two. No injuries reported. Damage to each vehicle estimated at $1,000.

A one vehicle accident was reported. A Goshen, Indiana resident was traveling in the 34000 block of R Ave., when he stopped to check his GPS and exited his vehicle without putting the vehicle in park. The vehicle rolled off into the ravine and came to rest against some trees. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $5,000.

A two vehicle accident was reported on Highway 141. A Minburn driver was traveling west onto Highway 141 from O Ave when she was sideswiped by a red pickup traveling at a high rate of speed. The unknown vehicle continued to travel west on Highway 141 without stopping. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $2,000.

October 18, 2019

A 30 year old male Salem resident was arrested on a warrant for sexual abuse and possession depiction of minor in sex act.

A 22 year old female Des Moines resident was arrested on a warrant for theft and possession of a controlled substance.

A 65 year old female Redfield resident was arrested at the 110 mile marker of Interstate 80 for possession of a controlled substance and failure to use child restraint device.

A 46 year old male Redfield resident was arrested at the 110 mile marker of Interstate 80 for possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

A vehicle versus deer accident was reported. A De Soto driver was traveling in the 36000 block of Seneca Ave., when she swerved to miss a deer, entered the west ditch, rolled onto the vehicle’s side before coming to rest. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $5,000.

October 19, 2019

A 32 year old male Dallas Center resident was arrested at 150th St., and Highway 169 for driving while license denied or revoked and driving under suspension.

October 20, 2019

A 23 year old female Clive resident was arrested for failure to appear- original charge of driving under suspension.

October 21, 2019

Driver one was stopped at the stop sign after exiting off the Interstate at the 110 mile marker when he was struck from behind by a vehicle driven by driver two. No injuries reported. Damage to vehicle one estimated at $7,500 and $250 to vehicle two. Driver two was cited for failure to stop in an assured clear distance and operating a non registered vehicle.

A one vehicle accident was reported. A West Des Moines was traveling south on R Ave., attempting to turn right onto 278th Place when her foot slipped off the foot pedal and she lost control and entered the ditch. No injuries reported. Damage to the vehicle estimated at $2,000.