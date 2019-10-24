This year's fall trash drop-off for Burlington residents will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday at Memorial Auditorium.

Bring your ID or a copy of your waterworks bill for proof of residence and haul your trash to the south parking lot at the auditorium. There will be dumpsters to dump the trash into.

Residential trash is approved for drop-off, there will not be staff available to unload.

Items not allowed include: demo material, appliances, TV's, computers, batteries, tires or electronics of any kind.