Southeastern Community College is working to reestablish its physical presence in Fort Madison with the establishment of an adult education and literacy center.

The Southeastern Community College Fort Madison Center will be located in what now is the Car Smart building, 612 Sixth St., near downtown Fort Madison.

"It gets us a physical presence," SCC President Michael Ash said Tuesday. "Programmatically, we've been in Fort Madison."

The college previously owned a building in Fort Madison from which it offered adult education and literacy services, but it sold the building about three years ago to Harmony Church. Since then, the college has leased space in a church to offer the same services, but Ash said lack of signage made it difficult for SCC's presence to be known.

The college is in the process of negotiating the purchase of the building from Shottenkirk. Ash was unsure exactly when the purchase will be made final, but he anticipates the remodel needed to make it ready for students will be completed by May. Adult education and literacy services will be available through the center shortly after work is complete. Other programming and services will be made available in fall of 2020.

The specifics of the programming have yet to be determined, but Ash hopes to offer lifelong learning classes, such as photography and painting, as well as CBIZ programming, such as with the Emergency Response Training Center, located along 241st Street not far from the new center.

He said other programming will depend on the needs of Lee County high schools, area businesses and industries.

"The college is trying to be responsive to the people and to the community and to business and industry," Ash said. "We're really wanting to put stuff out there that's for them, but they have to respond. They have to participate. I don't know exactly what they want, so they have to tell me and then we have to figure out whether we can do it or not."

Once the remodel is complete, the exterior of the building will look much like other buildings at SCC's Keokuk and West Burlington campuses. The interior will house a lobby, a meeting room, two offices, restrooms and three classrooms.

"I've been looking high and low for something that would work for our unique situation," Ash said.

Ash had looked into opening the center in the downtown area, but due to zoning restrictions, only would be able to operate out of the second or third floor of a downtown building, which would require the college to provide an elevator. The zoning for Car Smart building has been approved for its intended future use.

The college also plans to purchase the mobile unit now used for the emergency training center, which it now leases for $12,000 per year.

Ash estimates the combined cost of the remodel and two purchases will be about $910,000, which will be funded by about $558,000 the college has on hand through a combination of grant money and proceeds from the sale of the previous education center. The rest will be paid with money from the college's plant fund.