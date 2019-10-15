Fans watch a flyover at Kinnick Stadium as the national anthem is performed before the game between Iowa and Penn State Saturday in Iowa City. Burlington native and U.S. Air Force captain Chris Kirk, 28, was in the formation flying in an F-35A fighter jet.

"We'll be bringing four jets and we'll have a pilot on the ground who's orchestrating timing on the radio with us, kind of our liaison to make sure the coordination happens, where we hit the right point at the right time," Kirk said before the flight. "It will be kind of a local sortie that's generated for us, where we'll be able to have everything under control. Timing is the biggest part with any sort of flyover. We're going to be taking off prior to kickoff and be airborne so that the timing happens right when the national anthem ends."

"We'll be in what we consider a close formation; 'fingertip' is another term that we use," Kirk said. "We're looking for three-to-five feet of wingtip spacing in between the jets."