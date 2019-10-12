In 2016, Reiman Gardens wanted to try something new: a family-oriented Halloween event that showcased hundreds of jack-o-lanterns and brought fun to people of all ages.

Four years later, the Spirits in the Gardens event has become a favorite within Ames and neighboring communities as the visitors in 2018 were five times higher (4,752) than in the inaugural year (540), said Beth Wessel-Kroeschell, Reiman Gardens event coordinator.

The jack-o-lanterns will return to Reiman Gardens during the evenings of Oct. 19, and Oct. 20, with more pumpkins then ever before.

“We started off (in 2016) with 500 (jack-o-lanterns) and the following year we did 600, and last year we easily did over 800, so this year our goal is 1,000,” Wessel-Kroeschell said.

But beyond the thousand lit- up pumpkins displaying everything from Batman to Cy the Iowa State mascot, and the opportunity to get a head start on piling up on Halloween candy, there have been a few new additions to the biggest event of the year at Reiman Gardens.

There will be a magician, jugglers and people riding on unicycles, and an opportunity for attendees to learn the dance routines of Michael Jackson’s “Thriller” and the classic “Monster Mash” by dancers from Robert Thomas Dancenter.

Wessel-Kroeschell said it takes thousands of hours of preparation to make everything possible.

“We just have swarms of volunteers helping out each year, which make the event possible,” Nathan Brockman, Reiman Gardens butterfly wing curator said. “We have a ton of people who enjoy (volunteering) and look forward to it every year, some of them even call before we start asking for volunteers.”

In 2018, Spirits of the Garden had 535 volunteers work over 1,200 hours in preparation for the event, according to Taylor Woodcock, Reiman Gardens Volunteer Coordinator. The volunteers assist with stenciling each pumpkin and carving them out.

“(Without them) there would be no way we could even carve out 500, so our volunteers are really the ones who make this possible,” Wessel-Kroeschell said.

But after everything is set up, and flocks of people begin to swarm into Reiman Gardens from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m., on Saturday and 4 p.m., to 9 p.m., on Sunday, seeing people enjoy the event makes all the hard work worth it, organizers said.

“It’s just a lot of fun,” Brockman said. “It’s fun to go around and see the crowds and hear the comments, (and) see them lined up looking at each pumpkin.”