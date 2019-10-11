Recent Boone High School graduate, Joey Kemp, 18, of Boone is excited to announce he has opened a new business in downtown Boone specializing in smoothies, called Smoothie Sentral located at 714 Arden Street.

The business has only been operating since Oct. 1, but he says that they’ve had a steady flow of customers ever since.

Kemp said, he has no attactment, or real any experiece with smoothies or food service as a whole, but what he knows is that there is a real market for smoothies in town.

“I noticed there was a hole in Boone for the market that needed to be filled,” Kemp said “I learned how to make them good, so I started making them.”

Apparently he hadn’t really been making them for very long, well, never actually.

He went on to tell the Boone News-Republican that he had the idea to start up a business for more than a year and half, but didn’t think about really going for it until he was out of high school.

His initial idea was to open up a snowcone store, where tropical snow already offered that service to Boone. But when he went to other businesses around town, he noticed how smoothies were expensive and had too much sugar in them.

Joey thought this was where he could make it.

When designing his menu, the focus was to create smoothies without any sugar, deeming them healthy as an affordable cost to Boone.

Anyone who enters Smoothie Sentral will immediately be immersed in the beachlike ambiance.

Kemp says that his girlfriend helped decorate the downtown storefront and said that it fit the “vibe” of what he was trying to go for.

And what more could you ask for when you’re sitting at the beach, then something cold and refreshing, like a smoothie.

Although it may have ‘smoothie’ in the name, they also serve other treats, like ice cream milk shakes and coffee.

The young man is confident that his business will be succeed because of his close proximity to the other businesses downtown, churches and even passerby students will stop by to grab a smoothie to sip on their way thorugh their busy days.

Anybody interested in checking out Smoothie Sentral, Joey encourages them to just stop by and check out the menu, or even have one of their healthy treats delivered to their via the MyTown2Go app.