Woodward-Granger Community School District will celebrate homecoming Oct. 7-12. The 2019 theme is “Peace Out Pleasantville.”

The dress-up days will include:Monday, Oct. 7 - ‘Merica Monday (Red, White and BlueTuesday, Oct. 8 - Tropical TuesdaWednesday, Oct. 9 - Western WednesdaThursday, Oct. 10 - Throwback Thursday (Any era or generationFriday, Oct. 11 - Show Your WG Spirit Friday

The homecoming parade will line up at 5th and Cherry starting at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10. The parade will kick off at 5:30 p.m.

The booster club will serve a dinner from 5-7 p.m. in the high school caferteria.

The menu includes a loose meat sandwich or hot dog with sides, including cheesy potatoes, chips, dessert and a drink for $5/$3.

The coronation ceremony and pep rally will follow at 7 p.m. in the high school gym.

The homecoming court includes Jay Dorenkamp, Jack Grell, Kaya Bowlsby, Reese Jamison, Bryce Achenbach, Emma Drake, Katelyn Bandstra, Quinn Kaufman, Izzi Meier and Mae Anderson.

The Hawks will take on Pleasantville at 7 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 11. Fireworks will follow the game.

The homecoming dance will wrap up the week from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 in the high school commons.